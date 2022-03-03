Is The Batman going to be on HBO Max? It may be sooner than you think

Gotham returns this week in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the latest take on the gritty DC superhero. As debates continue over how some theaters are implementing surge-pricing for the action-packed blockbuster, it’s fair to wonder if there is a more affordable and convenient option to watch The Batman, such as on HBO Max.

The Batman is sure to enrapture audiences at the theater with its exciting action sequences, intriguing mystery plot, and a stellar cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. But The Batman is also a long movie. Clocking in at 2 hours and 56 minutes, the film takes its time setting up all of the Riddler’s clues to build up to its electrifying ending.

For fans who hope to see The Batman from the comfort of their home, you might not have to wait too long to stream the movie. We break down when you could expect to see Batman and The Riddler face off (again) on HBO Max.

When is The Batman coming to HBO Max?

In 2021, Warner Bros. released its feature films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on their respective premiere date. But 2022 is different. Now, WB will release some of their movies first in theaters and later on the streaming platform.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022 with a 45-day theatrical run. In the past, movies had a 90-day window in theaters before getting a physical media or streaming release. But the fact that The Batman’s run is shorter means that the film may be coming to HBO Max sooner than expected.

Robert Pattinson plays Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, in the new DC movie. Warner Bros.

HBO Max has not released the official date for The Batman’s streaming premiere. But you can count us on to do the math! The movie’s 45-day run begins March 4, meaning it should end on April 17, 2022. So, from that date forward, we should expect Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader to make his streaming debut.

When we also look at other recent superhero movies, both Shang-Chi and Eternals had 45-day theatrical runs. Shang-Chi arrived on Disney+ about 70 days after it opened in theaters. Eternals premiered in theaters on November 5, 2021 and then released January 12, 2022 on Disney+. If Warner Bros. and HBO Max follow the same pattern as Marvel Studios and Disney+, we could expect The Batman to be available to stream between April 17 and May 13, 2022.

Where can I watch The Batman right now?

Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Warner Bros.

Starting March 4, you can watch The Batman at a movie theater. The highly anticipated DC movie will have a wide theatrical release in the U.S. and internationally. It should be relatively easy to find showtimes at your local theater, and tickets are now on sale.

If you are willing to wait to see Batman and Catwoman take on corruption in Gotham, then all we can do is hope The Batman arrives on HBO Max sometime this spring.