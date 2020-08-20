The Batman movie poster reveals a shocking video game connection

This weekend at DC Fandome, Batman fans can look forward to not just one, but two major announcements about everyone's favorite masked vigilante. 1) New footage or even a trailer for the upcoming movie The Batman, and 2) the official reveal of a new Batman game from Rocksteady, the studio behind the celebrated Arkham series. But what if those two announcements are actually the same thing.

Don't worry, I'm not suggesting that The Batman is actually a video game or Rocksteady's new game is some sort of interactive movie. But based on our latest look at the upcoming film, it seems the connection between the two could be much deeper than expected.

Ahead of DC FanDome, The Batman director Matt Reeves shared a pair of images on Twitter, revealing the movie's logo and a new hand-drawn poster from DC Comics legend Jim Lee. The poster is particularly interesting.

The Batman. DC

Of course, this isn't an actual photo from the movie, so take it with a grain of salt, but it's worth zeroing in on one intriguing detail that matches up with earlier set leaks: those long thin... things on Batman's wrists.

This particular batsuit design is unprecedented in Batman history, but as fans pointed out back when it turned up in earlier leaks, there's one place we have seen it.

Talons are a small group of powerful assassins working for the mysterious criminal organization The Court of Owls in the Batman comics, one of Batman's most formidable foes. The Court of Owls are also rumored to be the main antagonist of the upcoming Batman video game from Rocksteady, which makes us think perhaps the upcoming movie and game could be directly connected.

If that's true, it would be a rare occurrence in the world of superhero video games. Years ago, it was common for every major new blockbuster movie (superhero or otherwise) to launch alongside a supporting game — I still have fond memories of Enter the Matrix. But most of these games were terrible, and the industry has pivoted to telling its own stories with these popular characters instead, like in the Arkham series or Insomniac's recent Spider-Man.

It would be a huge shock if DC revealed that its new Batman movie and game took place in a shared universe, but it wouldn't be unprecedented. The bigger issue, however, is that The Batman cast already includes a bustling rogues gallery of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Penguin (Colin Farrel), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Unless these are all just cameos, it's hard to imagine there's any room left for an entire secret organization, but until we get an official look at the new movie and new video game this weekend, we wouldn't rule it out entirely either.