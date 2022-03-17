The Batman HBO Max release date, time, and streaming window for the blockbuster movie

The world of Gotham is massive. You could fill an entire day just watching Batman movies as he evolves from hokey Adam West to the gritty Nolanverse. But in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the Dark Knight looks completely different, and soon you’ll be able to witness this change as part of a Batman binge. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming The Batman, including where and when you’ll be able to fire it up from the caped crusader’s favorite streamer.

Where Will The Batman be available to stream?

Warner Bros.

Like the DC movies that came before it, The Batman is a Warner Brothers film, which means its streaming premiere will happen on the Time-Warner streaming service HBO Max. Search “Batman” on HBO Max right now and you’ll find the entire Christopher Nolan trilogy, Zack Snyder’s Batman V. Superman, and pretty much every animated adventure from The Killing Joke to the Batman crossover episode of Scooby-Doo.

So while The Batman may not be available to stream on HBO Max yet, there’s plenty of other Batman stories available to pass the time.

When will The Batman be available to stream?

Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, a brief glitch on the HBO website revealed that The Batman is set to hit HBO’s On Demand catalog on April 19. The period between the film’s theatrical release date and this alleged streaming release is 46 days, which is on par with the 45 day theatrical window that’s become the modern standard. So if you haven’t made it out to the theater yet, it looks like you’ll only have to wait about another month.

How long will The Batman be available to stream?

Warner Bros.

New movies, especially on HBO Max, are usually only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, we don’t know just how long The Batman will be available to stream. Until the title shows up in the “Leaving Soon” section of the service, there’s no real way to know just how long the movie will be available.

Because it’s a Warner Bros. production, it’s possible the movie may become a part of the permanent collection. But if you want to catch this blockbuster on streaming, sooner is better than later.