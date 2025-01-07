The DCU’s Most Exciting Crossover Could Actually Happen

From the moment James Gunn unveiled the first trailer for Superman, the DC fandom has been abuzz with possibilities. David Corenswet has an unenviable task ahead of him: not only does he have to deliver a new Superman for a new generation, but he’ll also have to hold his own in a film filled with a handful of other heroes. If the first Superman tease is any indication, though, Corenswet’s Man of Steel is likely in good hands. Fans will have to wait a few more months to see this new Superman in action, of course, but some are already looking further ahead, anticipating a team-up that may not even happen.

In 2025, the new DCU will establish itself in earnest, and many are wondering whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman (who exists in his own alternate universe) could ever cross paths with Corenswet’s Superman. Gunn himself was once open to the possibilities, telling Josh Horowitz that he’d once “contemplated” bringing Pattinson (also fondly known as “Battinson”) into the DCU. “But I’m committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories,” he explained. “I want the freedom to tell Elseworlds stories.”

Even if Gunn did want to include this new Batman in his plans, he’d have to align with Matt Reeves. The filmmaker hand-picked Pattinson for 2022’s The Batman, and though he’s working closely with Gunn to produce new projects for DC — like Dynamic Duo and Clayface — he’s content to keep his “Batman Epic Crime Saga” independent from the DCU proper. Gunn and his creative co-chair, Peter Safran, respect Reeves’ wishes in turn. But with discussions about a potential crossover heating up, the DC team may need to rethink their stance on the Batman.

Could Matt Reeves’ Batman team up with James Gunn’s Superman? DC Studios

Reeves and Gunn are each hard at work on their own Batman stories, but there’s a chance they could combine their efforts in the future. Reeves seems entirely focused on getting The Batman II — set to start filming this year — off the ground. After that, however, he could potentially be convinced to bring his Batman into the DCU.

“It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense,” Reeves told Josh Horowitz at this year’s Golden Globes. “There was really a story that I wanted to tell — we’re calling it the Epic Crime Saga — which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It’s been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really great about that and they’re letting us do that, and what the future brings, I can’t really tell you.”

Horowitz wisely asked the question that most are already wondering: what if Gunn and Safran insist upon making Battinson the DCU Batman? “We’ll have to see where that goes,” Reeves answered coyly. It’s not a concrete answer, but he may be more willing to explore that option than anyone previously thought.

After Reeves completes his Epic Crime Saga, a crossover may be in the cards. Warner Bros.

A potential team-up between Reeves’ Batman and Gunn’s Superman has risen to the top of many fans’ wishlists, but Reeves’ isn’t wrong for worrying about continuity. So far, it’s pretty clear that his Epic Crime Saga resides alone, and his Batman is likely the only superhero around. There are no mentions of any other DC properties in The Batman or The Penguin, though The Batman II could easily remedy that with an Easter egg or two. Of course, that may be unlikely, as Reeves is still determined to finish his standalone story on his own terms. After The Batman II, he may be more amenable to a crossover. All we can do now is wait, and hope that eventually he, Gunn, and Safran will find a way to give the people what they want.