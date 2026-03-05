With debates about superhero fatigue unfolding every year, it’s a miracle that 2022’s The Batman totally evaded the conversation. Coming out at a time when the genre was suffering from high-profile critical and commercial failures like Morbius and Black Adam, The Batman was a breath of fresh air, a neon-lit neo-noir that resonated with fans and critics alike while grossing over $770 million. Director Matt Reeves’ depiction of the Dark Knight, separate from James Gunn’s work on the DCU, enchanted fans to the point that four years later, they’re still waiting in agony for updates on the highly anticipated follow-up.

Now the time has finally come, as The Batman Part 2 has entered pre-production, and a slow but steady drip feed of updates is emerging. It’s already been confirmed that, alongside much of the original film’s cast returning, there are now two Marvel alums jumping ship, with Sebastian Stan joining the film as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson in an undisclosed role (possibly as his wife, Gilda). Now rumors are circulating about another A-lister potentially joining the cast, and although they’re unconfirmed, they point to the arrival of a character partially responsible for the birth of one of Batman’s greatest villains.

The Batman was the biggest win for DC in years. Warner Bros. Pictures

GiantFreakinRobot reported yesterday that Daniel Craig has allegedly been offered the role of Christopher Dent in The Batman Part 2. The father of Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, Christopher is an interesting character in that he doesn’t have a massive presence on the page, but he has appeared in other Batman media, most notably as part of Harvey’s backstory in the Arkham games. In both the comics and his other appearances, Christopher is portrayed as an abusive alcoholic (sometimes while struggling with dissociative identity disorder himself) who flips a one-sided coin to pretend that it’s up to chance whether his son will receive a beating.

If the rumors are true, Reeves could give us a unique depiction of Two-Face far from the kitschy comedy of Tommy Lee Jones’ performance or Aaron Eckhart’s sudden, vengeance-inspired turn in The Dark Knight. Diving into Harvey’s history of abuse could bring him a lot closer to the Two-Face of Batman: The Animated Series; while it’s schoolyard bullies that are responsible for the creation of that show’s “Big Bad Harv” persona, swapping in a violent relationship with his father could easily fulfill the same purpose. Instead of a Harvey Dent who cracks under the pressure of sudden tragedy, we may get a Dent who cracks after decades of suppressing the trauma and explosive anger of his volatile childhood.

Batman: The Animated Series’ Two-Face is born from childhood trauma. DC Studios

With The Batman, Matt Reeves did a deep dive into the psychology of Bruce Wayne, depicting him as an emotionally stunted manchild seeking catharsis through vigilantism. With Part 2, Reeves could bring that same depth to one of the character’s most psychologically complex villains, turning the birth of Two-Face into something operatic and emotionally charged. Whether the rumors about Craig’s potential involvement are true remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that the introduction of Harvey Dent means that Batman’s struggle against crime is about to get much messier when the sequel finally arrives.