Almost four years after it was first announced, The Acolyte is finally hitting Disney+, and the more that’s shared about this groundbreaking series, the more excited the fandom gets. It’s the furthest in the past live-action Star Wars has ever gone, giving us our first live-action look at the High Republic — an era a century before the prequels when the Jedi were at their peak.

Now, it’s finally time to see just what’s going on with the mysterious assassin Mae and the golden-robed Jedi of the era, and Lucasfilm is giving this series the special release it deserves. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into this series.

When is The Acolyte Release Date?

The Acolyte premieres Tuesday, June 4, on Disney+. This is unusual for Star Wars series, but is getting more and more commonplace. Ahsoka, for example, was announced to premiere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, but a week before release, the premiere was moved up six hours. That The Acolyte getting the same release strategy as Ahsoka, without being a spinoff, shows how confident Disney+ is in the series.

The Acolyte is set a century before the prequel trilogy, when the Jedi were at the height of power. Lucasfilm

When is The Acolyte Release Time?

The Acolyte is one of the few Disney+ original series to get a prime-time release. While Disney+ originals usually premiere at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST, certain high-profile releases like Ahsoka or Loki Season 2 are released at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, allowed for a more traditional late-night watch instead of fans watching first thing in the morning or risking being spoiled.

The Acolyte is being released in this experimental prime-time window, suggesting that this is the new norm for Star Wars series going forward.

How Many Episodes are Left in The Acolyte?

The Acolyte is getting a double-length premiere, so block out your schedule for both Episode 1 and Episode 2 on the 4th. Thankfully, this series is eight episodes long, so the series will release new episodes every Tuesday until July 16.

Is there a Trailer for The Acolyte?

Yes! This jam-packed trailer establishes a dark murder mystery and a tale of mistaken identity between a Jedi and his former Padawan — plus a lot of impressive action. Check out the full trailer below.

What’s the Plot of The Acolyte?

The Acolyte is officially described as “an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung- jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems....”

These sinister forces seem to be a mysterious Sith and some Force magic, unlike anything we’ve seen before, posing The Acolyte to show parts of the Star Wars universe never before seen, so you’ll definitely want to tune in for this innovative series.

The Acolyte Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.