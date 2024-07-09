The Acolyte has managed to take a classic Star Wars story of two twins on opposite sides of the Force and spin it into a tense mystery that begs viewers to question every assumption they’ve made about the Jedi and the Sith. At the center of the entire Disney+ series is a lingering mystery: what really happened all those years ago on Brendok? Did Mae and Osha’s entire community perish in a fire, or was there something more devious afoot concerning the visiting Jedi?

Episode after episode, Master Sol, the last remaining Jedi from the Brendok mission, has told Osha that he’ll explain everything soon, but in every episode, something gets in the way, from an attack from Sith master Qimir to a case of mistaken identity. Now, with only two episodes left, we may finally find out the truth. Here’s everything you need to know to tune into The Acolyte Episode 7, from the release date and premiere time to what you can expect from the plot.

What is The Acolyte Episode 7 Release Date?

The Acolyte Episode 7 premieres Tuesday, July 9th, on Disney+. While most Disney+ Star Wars shows have premiered on Wednesday, The Acolyte was moved to be available a few hours earlier.

What is The Acolyte Episode 7 Release Time?

In The Acolyte Episode 7, Sol and Mae will (hopefully) finally have an honest conversation. Lucasfilm

The Acolyte Episode 7 will be available on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST. This prime-time release schedule is untraditional — most streaming services premiere new episodes at midnight PST — but is becoming more and more common. For example, Hulu’s recent premiere of The Bear Season 3 was moved to this primetime schedule.

Is there a Trailer for The Acolyte Episode 7?

Sadly, there’s been no trailers or teasers for this episode. But you can always rewatch the series trailer for a glimpse at some footage that hasn’t already been revealed on the show.

What’s the Plot of The Acolyte Episode 7?

We’ve been teased exposition over the true version of Osha and Mae’s origin story on Brendok multiple times now. In Episode 6, we saw Sol come face to face not with Osha but with Mae. Now, he’s finally in the perfect position to explain his side of the story and reveal whether the Jedi were involved with the murder of her family.

But that’s not the only question that needs answering in the next two episodes. Where will Osha and Mae’s loyalties fall? Will Osha fall to the Dark Side — and fall for Qimir? How will Vernestra Rwoh’s hyperspace visions factor into the plot? Why did we hear Kylo Ren’s theme when we saw Qimir in Episode 5? Time is running out to explain everything, unless it’s being saved for a hypothetical Season 2.

How Many Episodes of The Acolyte Are Left?

The Acolyte consists of eight episodes, meaning Episode 7 is the second-to-last. With the way this show has been using cliffhangers, it’s very likely we’ll see Episode 7 end right when the finale is set to begin, so it’s sure to be action-packed and full of intrigue.

In the final two episodes of The Acolyte, Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh will continue to independently investigate the mysterious Sith threat. Lucasfilm

Will there be a Season 2 of The Acolyte?

The Acolyte isn’t officially renewed for a Season 2 just yet, however, that hasn’t stopped showrunner Leslye Headland from planning ahead a little. “Originally, even up until shooting, The Stranger was not in a lot of the rest of the season. He was much more of a tee-up for a second season arc,” she told Inverse. Thankfully, he was moved to Season 1, meaning we get Qimir and his next-level lightsaber fight scenes. But it’s clear that Headland still has plenty planned for Season 2, assuming The Acolyte gets renewed.

The Acolyte Episode 7 will premiere on Disney+ on July 9.