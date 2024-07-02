The Acolyte is taking no prisoners. Its last episode was a barnburner of a battle sequence, a thrilling showdown on the jungle world of Khofar between the Jedi and the Sith Master known only as the Stranger. But in the most shocking moment of show yet, the Stranger was revealed to be Qimir (Manny Jacinto), the goofy sidekick and confidant of Mae (Amandla Stenberg), Osha’s twin and the rogue warrior who had been targeting Jedi. But even more shocking were the amount of Jedi murdered in the Stranger’s reign of terror — with fan favorites Yord (Charlie Barnett) and Jecki (Dafne Keen) getting brutally slaughtered by the Sith Master without a second thought. It was horrifying and shocking, and felt like it took Star Wars to dark depths rarely seen by the franchise. And we’re now starting to get to the home stretch of this season.

The Acolyte Episode 6 takes us into the final stretch of Season 1, setting up Qimir’s mysterious scheme and putting into question the fate of Osha, whose identity has now been stolen by her sister. Plus, we’ve still got unanswered questions: What happened on Brendok? Who really set that fire? And what is the strange connection between Qimir and Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae)? Hopefully we’ll find out more in The Acolyte Episode 6. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the release date for The Acolyte Episode 6?

Mae poses as Osha to leave Khofar with Master Sol. Lucasfilm

The Acolyte Episode 6 premieres on Tuesday, July 2, on Disney+.

What is the release time for The Acolyte Episode 6?

The Acolyte Episode 5 will air at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST, the same time slot as Ahsoka and Loki Season 2. This primetime releases slot, which is different from the usual 3 a.m. EST drop that have become the norm for streaming releases, points to Disney+ having confidence in The Acolyte as one of their major hits — a hunch that proved true with the show’s year-best streaming numbers for the early episodes.

Is there a trailer for The Acolyte Episode 6?

Disney has not been releasing individual episode trailers for The Acolyte. You can watch the trailer for the entire series below.

What is the plot of The Acolyte Episode 6?

The Acolyte Episode 6 picks up after the Jedi Order suffered terrible losses at the hand of the Stranger, Mae’s Sith Master who was revealed to be posing as her witless sidekick Qimir. In a showdown that can only be described as a bloodbath, Qimir cut down seven of the eight Jedi sent to Khofar, including fan favorites Yord (Charlie Barnett) and Jecki (Dafne Keen).

The only survivors of this treacherous fight are Master Sol and Mae and her twin sister Osha (both played by Amandla Stenberg) — though a last-minute betrayal leaves Osha unconscious and in the hands of Qimir, while Mae poses as her sister to leave with Master Sol. It’s uncertain whether Mae’s infiltration of the Jedi Order is on Qimir’s orders or she’s gone rogue, especially after Qimir appeared to reject her as a pupil and nearly murdered her. But whatever Qimir’s plan is, it appears to be in motion. And we’ll get to see what comes of it in The Acolyte Episode 6.

How many episodes will The Acolyte Season 1 have?

The Acolyte has eight episodes total, which means that we are getting toward the end of this season. The only episodes left are the penultimate episode and the finale, which showrunner Leslye Headland promised will wrap up the first season’s major mysteries. But could there by any questions left for Season 2?

Will there be an Acolyte Season 2?

What is Qimir’s plan? Lucasfilm

The Acolyte hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 2, but Headland has spoken about having a multi-season plan for the show. In a recent interview with Inverse, Headland even revealed that her initial plan for the season was to build up to a reveal of the Stranger’s identity, with his scheme playing out in a second season. But now that she’s accelerated that original plan, could she have anything more in store for Season 2? We’ll have to see where the final episodes of The Acolyte Season 1 take us.

New episodes of The Acolyte stream Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST on Disney+.