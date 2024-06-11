A new Star Wars era is officially underway. Lucasfilm’s latest series, The Acolyte, is the first Disney+ show set in the Age of the High Republic. After years of exploring a post-Empire galaxy with very few Jedi around, we finally get to see the Jedi Order at the peak of its strength. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows: The Acolyte is still focused on a dark chapter of Star Wars history, as the Sith rise for the first time in millennia. With plenty of mystery and murder, Star Wars is embracing the noir genre for the first time.

The Acolyte hit the ground running with a two-episode premiere, and now Episode 3 is around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming installment, from its release date and time to its most important developments.

The Acolyte reacquaints the Jedi with a mysterious Sith threat. Lucasfilm

What is the release date for The Acolyte Episode 3?

The Acolyte Episode 3 premieres on Tuesday, June 11 on Disney+. Its release date signals a departure for Star Wars shows, which typically hit Disney+ on Wednesdays.

What time will The Acolyte Episode 3 be on Disney+?

Like a handful of Disney+ shows before it, The Acolyte has been given a prime-time release. New episodes are available at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, so fans won’t have to worry about encountering spoilers first thing in the morning.

Is there a trailer for The Acolyte?

Yup. The Acolyte may be a murder mystery, but Lucasfilm hasn’t been afraid to show audiences what to expect from it. The show’s latest trailer establishes a rising threat to the Jedi Order, some fraught master/padawan dynamics, and The Acolyte’s shadowy Sith villain. Check it out below.

What is the plot for The Acolyte Episode 3?

The Acolyte’s two-episode premiere introduced twin protagonists Osha and Mae Aniseya (both played by Amandla Stenberg). Mae has secretly been trained in the Dark Side, and has been sent by her master (whose identity is a secret, even to her) to slay four Jedi. By the end of Episode 2, Mae has already murdered two — Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) — and she’s on her way to confront a Wookiee Jedi named Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo).

Mae’s sister Osha, meanwhile, is working with the Jedi to stop her. With the help of her former master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Osha tried to stop Mae in Episode 2. Their relationship is a fraught one: they hadn’t seen each other since the Jedi first tried to recruit them as children, when Mae started a fire that allegedly took the lives of their entire family. The Acolyte Episode 3 will wade further into Mae and Osha’s relationship, and the role these four Jedi played in its undoing.

How many episodes will The Acolyte Season 1 have?

The Acolyte’s first season has eight episodes. If you hate math, that means five episodes will be left after Episode 3, with the season finale airing on July 16.

Will The Acolyte have a Season 2?

A second season of The Acolyte hasn’t been announced, but showrunner Leslye Headland does have plans to continue the story if possible. “When I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show,” Headland told Collider in March. Season 1 won’t end on a cliffhanger, fortunately, but Headland teased a few “narrative threads” that could be tied up in future seasons. With shows like Andor and Ahsoka scoring another season, The Acolyte could follow suit if viewership numbers are good.

New episodes of The Acolyte stream Tuesdays on Disney+.