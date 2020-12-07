Werner Herzog and Jason Blum on how 2020 changed movies forever

Movie producer Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions, predicts the short-term theatrical release of his recent horror flick, Freaky, could forecast movies' “new normal.” And through his latest documentary, Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds, legendary film director Werner Herzog offers a look at the future of sci-fi filmmaking.

While we have yet to find out how the film industry will fare after the coronavirus, leading filmmakers in the business are certain “going to the movies” will never be the same.

On this episode of The Abstract, as Covid-19 rocks the entertainment industry, we discuss what filmmakers reveal about the future of movies.

Our first story is about how Covid-19 is changing the way movies get made — adding extra cost and complications. In an interview with Inverse, Jason Blum, CEO of Blumhouse Productions, explains how the pandemic could profoundly change movies — and the way we watch them — forever.

Our second story is about how director Werner Herzog’s new documentary, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, uses sci-fi filmmaking to explore what meteorites reveal about the universe. In a conversation with Inverse, Herzog discusses how asteroids have shaped human history — as well as the mysteries we’ve yet to solve.

Read the original Inverse stories:

Where to find us:

Subscribe to The Abstract wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher

Follow Jake Kleinman on Twitter

We're hosted and produced by Tanya Bustos

—