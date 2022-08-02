Star Wars leak reveals a heartbreaking Order 66 secret

Though she’s a relatively new addition to the prequel saga, Ahsoka Tano has established a sizable footprint in Star Wars media. Aside from being the protagonist of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka has also appeared in Rebels, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Now she’s claiming the spotlight with both her own self-titled spinoff and a shared anthology series called Tales of the Jedi.

While at first, it looked like Tales would only show unexplored parts of Ahsoka’s timeline, a leak suggests we’ll revisit one of the most exciting and impactful parts of the prequels: Order 66.

Redditor and leaker Aesokas has written a lengthy breakdown of what we can expect in the new series. Previously, they claimed that one of co-protagonist Count Dooku’s episodes will include a duel with Yaddle, a Jedi who’s from the same species as Yoda yet doesn’t speak like him. This time around the leaker dives into some of Ahsoka’s episodes, including one that covers Ahsoka and Commander Rex’s journey through Order 66.

Ahsoka faces off against her allies in the Clone Wars Season 7 finale. Lucasfilm

According to the leak, one of the episodes of Tales of the Jedi will follow Ahsoka through years of training as the padawan of Anakin, which includes an exercise where she’s repeatedly stunned by clone troopers. After she finally masters an unspecified skill to counter their attacks, she receives her second lightsaber as a reward. This places the sequence around Season 3 on the Clone Wars timeline.

Years later, in a rehash of the Order 66 scenes we saw in Clone Wars Season 7, we’ll apparently see Ahsoka use this special move to help her escape. The leak claims this episode will also contain extended versions of Ahsoka’s conversations with Rex, and a cameo from a young Caleb Dume, who would later be known as Kanan Jarrus.

Ahsoka at the end of The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

If this episode is just showing us Ahsoka’s journey through the tribulations of Order 66 again, then why is it so important? Well, there’s a heartbreaking twist that needs a little dissection. Supposedly, we’re going to see Anakin patiently teach Ahsoka a new trick, only for the move to save her life when Anakin unleashes a genocide at the behest of his new master.

Essentially, Anakin helped Ahsoka survive Order 66, even though they were on different sides of the conflict. It’s a reminder that however evil Anakin may become, all the goodness left in him remains in Ahsoka. Hopefully, we’ll see her reckon with this fact in her upcoming series.