Netflix’s latest big comic book adaptation may be the hit it’s been looking for. Released on June 4, Sweet Tooth quickly climbed the charts to become Netflix’s most-streamed show. A Season 2 renewal seems certain — but is it?

Here's everything we know so far about Sweet Tooth Season 2, from potential release date to cast to whether the Netflix series will be renewed or canceled.

Is Sweet Tooth renewed for Season 2 or canceled?

Short answer: we don’t know. Longer answer: we have a few clues.

For one thing, Sweet Tooth was the most-viewed thing on Netflix over its premiere weekend — at least according to the company’s own public-facing metrics. The show also has a 98 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92 percent audience score.

However, at least one reporter is claiming Sweet Tooth still wasn’t good enough to get renewed, especially given its sizable budget:

Until Netflix actually announces something either way, we won’t know the fate of Sweet Tooth Season 2. But it’s worth noting that the site’s public streaming charts don’t seem to be a good barometer for success, especially after Jupiter’s Legacy similarly won the charts but was still canceled. Jupiter’s Legacy also got mediocre reviews, but it’s unclear how much Netflix considers reviews as opposed to internal data and other metrics.

When is the Sweet Tooth Season 2 release date?

Assuming the show does get renewed, it could be a while before we see new episodes. At the earliest, the series might return about a year from now in mid-2022. Maybe Friday, June 3, 2022 if Netflix is able to ramp up production particularly fast.

Is there a Sweet Tooth Season 2 trailer?

Nope. We won’t see a new trailer for a very long time.

If Sweet Tooth gets renewed, Netflix might release some early behind-the-scenes footage once filming begins. But more likely, we’ll get a trailer about a month before the Season 2 premiere. In the meantime, you can always rewatch the Season 1 trailer.

Who’s in the Sweet Tooth Season 2 cast?

We can’t say for sure, but it seems likely all these characters will return

Gus (Christian Convery)

Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie)

Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar)

Gus' father (Will Forte, possibly in a flashback)

Aimee (Dania Ramirez)

General Steven Abbot (Neil Sandilands)

Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen )

What’s the plot of Sweet Tooth Season 2?

It’s tough to say. The Netflix show changed a lot from the original Jeff Lemire's comic. However, there is some clear overlap. Season 1 ended with Gus and several other hybrids trapped in a compound where they will be experimented on in an attempt to find a cure for “the sick.” Meanwhile, Jepperd and Aimee are working together to save those kids.

That’s pretty close to what happens next in the comics, with Jepperd assembling a crew to break the hybrids out. So while the specific details may change, you could likely expect some sort of jailbreak-style plotline to kick off Sweet Tooth Season 2 — assuming the show gets renewed at all, that is.