Sweet Tooth Season 2 release date, trailer, cast for Netflix's post-apocalypse epic

After a nasty breakup, Netflix has struggled to compete with Marvel in the realm of superheroes and comic book adaptations. The Umbrella Academy is well-received but hasn’t gone full mainstream, while the company’s $31 million purchase of Millarworld has so far led to one very expensive flop. But with Sweet Tooth, Netflix may finally have its comics-inspired hit.

Based on the comic from DC imprint Vertigo, Sweet Tooth premiered on June 4, 2021 to generally positive reviews. But will we get a Season 2. And if so, when?

Here's everything we know so far about Sweet Tooth Season 2, from potential release date to cast to whether the Netflix series will be renewed or canceled.

Is Sweet Tooth renewed for Season 2 or canceled?

It’s renewed! Netflix confirmed the news with a marketing stunt, sending special packages out that announced Sweet Tooth Season 2 and asking the recipients not to open them until July 29.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The show was an instant hit, climbing the charts of Netflix’s most-watched shows and movies as soon as it premiered. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a glowing 98 percent approval rating from critics and an also-pretty-good 88 percent from the audience.

When is the Sweet Tooth Season 2 release date?

Assuming the show does get renewed, it could be a while before we see new episodes. At the earliest, the series might return about a year from now in mid-2022. Maybe Friday, June 3, 2022 if Netflix is able to ramp up production particularly fast.

Is there a Sweet Tooth Season 2 trailer?

Nope. We won’t see a new trailer for a very long time.

If Sweet Tooth gets renewed, Netflix might release some early behind-the-scenes footage once filming begins. But more likely, we’ll get a trailer about a month before the Season 2 premiere. In the meantime, you can always rewatch the Season 1 trailer.

Who’s in the Sweet Tooth Season 2 cast?

We can’t say for sure, but it seems likely all these characters will return

Gus (Christian Convery)

Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie)

Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar)

Gus' father (Will Forte, possibly in a flashback)

Aimee (Dania Ramirez)

General Steven Abbot (Neil Sandilands)

Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen )

What’s the plot of Sweet Tooth Season 2?

It’s tough to say. The Netflix show changed a lot from the original Jeff Lemire's comic. However, there is some clear overlap. Season 1 ended with Gus and several other hybrids trapped in a compound where they will be experimented on in an attempt to find a cure for “the sick.” Meanwhile, Jepperd and Aimee are working together to save those kids.

That’s pretty close to what happens next in the comics, with Jepperd assembling a crew to break the hybrids out. So while the specific details may change, you could likely expect some sort of jailbreak-style plotline to kick off Sweet Tooth Season 2 — assuming the show gets renewed at all, that is.

Sweet Tooth Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.