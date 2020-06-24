Superman & Lois release date, trailer, cast for the new Arrowverse show

A new Superman television series is on the horizon, and it's arriving a lot sooner than you think. Maybe even faster than a locomotive.

Following years of rumors that started in 2016 and persisted over time, DC and The CW confirmed in late 2019 that a new Superman show starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will premiere in 2021. Hoechlin and Tullock reprise their roles from the existing Arrowverse franchise, which includes the popular TV shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and more.

Here's everything we know so far about the new upcoming series Superman & Lois.

When is the Superman & Lois release date on The CW?

Superman & Lois will premiere in January 2021 . DC and The CW have not confirmed an exact air date.

Because of the end of The CW and Netflix's agreement dating back to 2011, it is not guaranteed that Superman & Lois will also stream on Netflix like other DC shows. While the show could end up on the service, studio Warner Bros. TV will have to negotiate the streaming rights for Superman & Lois, meaning it can end up on Netflix or elsewhere. A likely scenario will be the DC streaming platform DC Universe or the new WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max.

Is there a Superman & Lois trailer?

Not yet. Considering the show's release date, we probably won't see one for at least a few more months. DC's FanDome event in August feels like a safe bet for some sort of teaser trailer, at the very least.

In 2016 Tyler Hoechlin made his first appearance as "Superman" in the second season of 'Supergirl.' The 2021 series 'Superman & Lois' is a direct spin-off starring Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as "Lois Lane." The CW

What is Superman & Lois?

Superman & Lois is a new 13-episode series chronicling the superhero career of the DC Comics icon, Superman. It is a spin-off of the popular TV series Supergirl, which stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, the cousin of Superman who landed on Earth years after her famous relative. (While the coronavirus pandemic has forced productions to remain halted, Supergirl is expected to air its sixth season in the future.)

What is the plot of Superman & Lois?

The plot of Superman & Lois is unknown, but the overall premise is that Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane will juggle married life with two sons — Jonathan and Jordan Kent — and their careers as big city reporters. All the while, Clark Kent suits up as Superman whenever the city of Metropolis, or the world, is in immediate danger.

Unlike previous Superman shows, like Superboy/The Adventures of Superboy and Smallville, the series will not be an origin story nor explore the adolescent years of Clark Kent. Instead, reminiscent of the cult classic 1990s drama Lois & Clark that starred Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher, Superman & Lois will feature an older, more experienced Superman in his adulthood.

As teased in the crossover special "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the show will age up Jonathan Kent (introduced as a baby) into a teenager. The show will also introduce Jordan Kent, Jon's twin brother and a new character invented for the series.

The show will also share continuity with the TV series Supergirl and the rest of the Arrowverse, which include shows like The Flash, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. The annual crossover means Superman & Lois may pack in a lot more superheroes should there be a Season 2.

Official teaser poster for 'Superman & Lois.' The CW

Who stars in the cast of Superman & Lois?

The cast for Superman & Lois currently includes:

Tyler Hoechlin (Everybody Wants Some!!) as Clark Kent/Superman, a newspaper journalist who lives a double life as Superman. Hoechlin reprises his role from the Arrowverse franchise, having made previous appearances in episodes of Supergirl and crossover specials like "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who is married to Clark Kent. Tulloch made her debut as Lois Lane in the 2018 crossover "Elseworlds" and again in the 2019/2020 special "Crisis on Infinite Earths." At the end of "Crisis" which altered the multiverse, Lois reveals to a surprised Clark the existence of two young sons.

Jordan Elsas (Little Fires Everywhere) as Jonathan Kent, the teenage son of Superman and Lois Lane who may take up the superhero identity "Superboy." In the comics, Jonathan forms the duo "Super Sons" with Damian Wayne/Robin, the son of Bruce Wayne.

Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) as Jordan Kent, the twin brother of Jonathan and an original character with no comic book origins. In a report from Deadline, the two brothers contrast with Jonathan being "clean cut" and "modest" and Jordan being "wildly intelligent" who has a "mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits."

Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) as General Lane, the father of Lois Lane. In a casting report by Deadline, Lane was described as "a no-nonsense Army general who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats." The character was previously played by Glenn Morshower in Supergirl.

Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) as Lana Lang, a childhood friend of Clark/Superman. The two reconnect as adults in the series. Entertainment Weekly revealed that the series will introduce Lana as a loan officer at a Smallville bank in "one of the most difficult periods of her life."

In 2018, Elizabeth Tulloch made her first appearance as "Lois Lane" in the crossover special "Elseworlds." The CW

What Superman comics should I read?

Because of the inclusion of Jonathan Kent, it is remarkably easy to read select Superman comics for context. In short, anything after 2016, as that was the year of DC Rebirth and when Jonathan Kent became an important part of Superman's comics.

Superman: Lois and Clark by Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks, a prequel series that led up to the events of DC Rebirth.

Superman: Rebirth by Peter Tomasi and Dan Jurgens, the primary Superman series featuring Jonathan Kent that arrived amidst the previous DC Comics relaunch, DC Rebirth.

The Man of Steel by Brian Michael Bendis. When Tomasi and Jurgens left the Superman title for Marvel's Brian Michael Bendis and his leap to DC, Bendis' six-issue series The Man of Steel set up the pieces for his run on Superman and Action Comics.

Superman by Brian Michael Bendis, the primary Superman title by Bendis.

Action Comics by Brian Michael Bendis, the other big Superman series in which Bendis explores more grounded storylines set in and around the city of Metropolis.