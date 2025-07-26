In James Gunn’s version of the DCU, metahumans have been around for 300 years. So by the time Superman rolls around, heroes are just part of life, as the newly-named “Justice Gang” proves. But we only see the state of metahumans in the present, while there are surely dozens more that have come and gone.

In Superman, our only glimpse at heroes of days past comes when we see the Justice Gang in the Hall of Justice. These scenes were filmed in Cincinnati Union Terminal, a vast hall featuring two huge mosaic murals showing the history of the city and America itself. And in the movie, these are replaced with similar mosaics showing the history of metahumans. They’re only seen in the background, but James Gunn revealed a look at the full murals on X (formerly known as Twitter):

So who are all these heroes? We did a deep dive into DC canon to reveal the secret identities of (almost) all of these metahumans of DC’s past. Going from left to right and earliest to latest, here’s what we found:

1. Sister Symmetry

Sister Symmetry (right) on the cover of Justice League Dark Vol 2 #10. DC Comics

This mysterious card-dealing figure has been mistaken for Madame Xanadu, but that iconic cloak identifies her as Sister Symmetry — the term for whoever wears the Cloak of Cyru. Madame Xanadu was possessed by the cloak at one point, but she’s separate from its vast power.

2. Silent Knight

Silent Knight in Hawkman Vol. 5 #11. DC Comics

Silent Knight, aka Brian Kent, is a medieval hero who lived in the sixth century in DC Comics canon. But considering how we know metahumans have only been around for 300 years, it’s likely that the DCU’s version of Silent Knight was around a lot more recently, or that he was merely a precursor for the Metahumans who would come a millennium later.

3. Exoristos

Exoristos in Demon Knights #6. DC Comics

Some have said this Amazonian was Hippolyta, but her hammer clearly identifies her as Exoristos, an Amazon who was exiled from Themiscyra and forced to wander the Earth. With DC’s Wonder Woman film on its way, this could be a hint at another look at Wonder Woman’s homeland.

4. Black Pirate

Black Pirate in Sensation Comics #10. DC Comics

Black Pirate, aka Jon Valor, is another deep-cut hero who doesn’t gel with Superman’s 300-year rule. This skilled swordsman and privateer sailed the seas in the 16th century. His title was eventually inherited by his grandson Jack Valor, but even that wouldn’t be within the movie’s metahuman window. Perhaps he’s not a metahuman at all, just a hero who paved the way for them.

5. Miss Liberty

Miss Liberty in Tomahawk #81. DC Comics

Miss Liberty, on the other hand, sits well within the 300-year span. Bess Lynn served as a nurse in the American Revolution, then became a vigilante hero. One of her most notable moments is how she met her end: while trying to keep the Liberty Bell from being stolen, she exploded the ropes holding it aloft and ended up crushed beneath it.

6. Whip Whirlwind

Whip Whirlwind in Speed Force #1. DC Comics

Whip Whirlwind was the name Max Mercury used when he used his speedster powers to keep the peace in the 19th century. In the Speed Force comics, he uses this alter ego in a Wild-West-set adventure, but he’s used a number of aliases during his long comics career, including Quicksilver and Lightning.

7. Super-Chief

Super-Chief in 52 Vol. 1 #24. DC Comics

Super-Chief is the name of a number of Native American heroes in the DC Universe who all get their powers of super-strength and super-speed from an amulet created from a fallen meteorite. The first Super-Chief, Flying Stag, lived in the 15th century, and it’s implied in more recent comics that the amulet has been passed down generations ever since.

8. El Diablo

El Diablo in Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #7. DC Comics

Lazarus Lane was just a bank teller in the Wild West until he was struck by lightning and — true to his name — resurrected by a Native American shaman. He then became a host to a minor spirit of vengeance and punishes deeds across the frontier, often accompanied by Jonah Hex. The current iteration of El Diablo, Chato Santana, appeared in Suicide Squad.

9. Hugo Danner

Hugo Danner in Young All-Stars #30. DC Comics

This shirtless boxer character is the hardest to identify, as he doesn’t have any superhero costume to base anything off of. But a good guess is Hugo Danner, an early metahuman who was born in 1894 as a result of a science experiment. But he doesn’t originate in DC Comics: he’s actually a character from Philip Wylie’s novel Gladiator. In fact, Danner is often cited as an inspiration for Superman, so he paved the way for metahumans in a number of ways.

10. Ghost of Flanders

Ghost of Flanders in Hit Comics #18. DC Comics

The Ghost of Flanders may have one of the best names in all of comics history: Rip Graves. A WWI veteran who built a base under the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, he fought in WWII using an old biplane and a bayonet. Needless to say, his appearances in DC Comics haven’t aged the greatest, especially when it comes to xenophobia. But he’s still an essential part of in-universe superheroic history.

11. Sandman

The Sandman in Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1. DC Comics

Sandman is the alter ego of Wesley Dodds, who wore a gas mask and used gas to sedate criminals in the 1930s. He had the power of prophetic dreams and was a founding member of the Justice Society of America, but isn’t as remembered now, especially since Neil Gaiman created an entirely different series entitled Sandman. But never doubt DC’s ambitions for a crossover: in 1995, Gaiman co-wrote Sandman Midnight Theatre, which brought Sandman to the U.K. to rescue Gaiman’s Dream character.

12. Amazing Man

Amazing Man in Injustice: Year Zero #4. DC Comics

Amazing Man has an equally amazing story in DC canon. After competing in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he takes a job as a janitor at a laboratory. After an explosion, he gains the power to mimic the properties of anything he touches. During the Crisis on Infinite Earths, he loses these powers and gains the ability to control magnetism. Later in life, he fights a different fight, dedicating himself to the Civil Rights Movement after the murder of his nephew.

13. Giovanni Zatara

Zatara in Justice League Dark Vol. 2 #7. DC Comics

This magician character may be one of the most exciting cameos for DC fans. First appearing in Action Comics #1 all the way back in 1938, Zatara was a stage magician who could use actual magic as part of the Homo magi race. He’s perhaps best known, though, as the father of Zatanna, the fan-favorite hero who shares his powers and illusionist look.

14. Liberty Belle

Liberty Belle in Boy Commandos #1. DC Comics

Liberty Belle, aka radio columnist Libby Lawrence, gained superheroic powers whenever the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia was rung. It’s still unknown why, but one theory is that the specific sonic frequency activates her metahuman genes. However, another theory suggests her powers may be connected to her ancestor Miss Liberty, who was fatally crushed by the Liberty Bell.

15. Bulletman and Bulletgirl

Bullet Man and Bullet Girl on the cover of Men of Mystery #108. AC Comics

Bulletman is the alias of Jim Barr, who used chemistry to develop superhuman strength and intelligence, all in the hopes of fighting crime. He later gave his girlfriend, Susan Kent, the same powers, and Bulletman and Bulletgirl were born. The two weren’t actually created by DC Comics — their adventures were originally published by Fawcett Comics, but DC leased the characters in 1972. Now, they are part of the public domain.

16. Max Mercury

Max Mercury in Impulse #67. DC Comics

Interestingly, “Whip Whiplash’s” other alias, Max Mercury, appears alongside his old self in the mural. Since he uses his knowledge of the Speed Force to time travel, it’s likely his various forms are recognized in-universe as two different people entirely. Unlike Whiplash, this version of Maxwell Crandall’s superhero identity became a mentor figure for other speedsters like Wally West and Barry Allen.

17. TNT and Dan the Dyna-Mite

TNT and Dan the Dyna-Mite in Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #24. DC Comics

TNT and Dan the Dyna-Mite are the aliases of chemistry teacher Thomas N. Thomas and student Daniel Dunbar, who find themselves charged with atomic energy after a chemistry experiment gone awry. Their powers are controlled by rings, which give them super-strength and speed when touched together. Later in canon, TNT is unfortunately defeated by Gudra the Valkyrie, but Dan continues on as a hero by wearing TNT’s ring.

18. Phantom Lady

Phantom Lady in Phantom Lady #17. Fox Features Synd.

Phantom Lady is another adopted hero of DC Comics, as she was originally created by Quality Comics. Her storyline was completely overhauled by DC, and her new origin involved her being gifted a “Black Light Ray” by a scientist escaping the Nazis. This ray gave her the powers of invisibility, illusion casting, and teleportation. DC also justified her notoriously revealing costume by revealing it was a distraction technique for male criminals.

19. Atomic Knight

Atomic Knight in Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #1. DC Comics

Atomic Knight, often shown as one of a number of Atomic Knights, is an updated, modern take on the medieval knight infused with atomic energy. They’re even shown riding giant Dalmatians as steeds. Gardner Grayle is known as “the” Atomic Knight, an Army veteran inspired to don a suit of armor after entering a VR experiment to see what a post-nuclear-apocalypse would look like.

20. Freedom Beast

Freedom Beast in Midnighter Vol. 2 #8. DC Comics

Freedom Beast began as an anti-Apartheid activist, but after B’Wana Beast gave him a helmet and elixir that granted him superpowers, he became Freedom Beast. The elixir gives him superstrength and speed, but his helmet gives him the unique power of communicating with and even merging with animals, which explains why he appears by a leopard in the mural.

21. Wildcat

Wildcat in Sensation Comics #1. DC Comics

Wildcat debuted alongside Wonder Woman in Sensation Comics #1. Like most DC heroes, a number of people have taken on the title, but the mural shows Wildcat punching a punching bag, meaning it’s probably meant to represent the first Wildcat, Ted Grant. Grant was known for his boxing skills and knowledge of martial arts, but also served as the co-chairman of the Justice Society of America.

22. Vibe

Vibe in Justice League of America’s Vibe #3. DC Comics

Vibe, aka Cisco Ramon, was one of the first Latino superheroes, and was created with one inspiration in mind: breakdancing. A former gang leader, he had the power to create shockwaves. Nowadays, Cisco is probably best known for his portrayal by Carlos Valdes in the Arrowverse, with a very different origin story.

23. Gunfire

Gunfire in Deathstroke the Terminator Annual #2. DC Comics

Andrew Van Horn was a wealthy business executive until an attack from an alien parasite turned him into Gunfire, a mercenary with the ability to manipulate kinetic energy, essentially turning anything he wants into a firearm. He was introduced relatively late, in DC’s Bloodlines event, explaining his place towards the end of the mural.

24. Maxwell Lord

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord in the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2. HBO Max

The final face on this mural isn’t a metahuman at all — at least, not that we know of. It’s Maxwell Lord, patron of the Justice Gang and, presumably, the guy who commissioned this mural in the first place. He may not be on the same level as the heroes he stands alongside, but by funding new heroes, he considers himself part of metahuman history. It’s his mural, he can do what he wants.

