Superman Reveals The One Lesson Marvel Still Needs to Learn

Ever since the “superhero movie” became the box office staple it is today, fans have known what to expect. Most modern superhero movies fall into one of two camps: either a super dark, ultra-grim contemplation on what it means to be a hero, or a Whedonesque quip-a-minute adventure full of one-liners. It’s the difference between The Dark Knight and The Avengers.

For a while now, it’s felt like DC has dominated the grimdark, especially during Zack Snyder’s tenure, while Marvel has always lent more on snark. But James Gunn’s Superman seemed like it would cross the streams, as it was a DC movie written and directed by a Marvel veteran. But instead of being either of these sub-categories, it managed to be something else entirely — and it could be the future of the superhero genre as we know it.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Superman.

Jimmy Olsen may have been a comedic relief character, but his comedic moments are integral to the plot. DC Studios

Unlike James Gunn’s previous superhero movies like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Superman isn’t funny. It has funny moments, of course, like Jimmy Olsen’s reluctant womanizing, Guy Gardner trying to make “Justice Gang” happen, and Krypto’s rambunctiousness, but do they classify as “jokes”? In a way, they each are important plot devices: it’s Eve’s obsession with Jimmy that gets him the inside knowledge of Luthorcorp, Guy Gardner’s acceptance of Metamorpho hinges on him also liking the name “Justice Gang,” and Krypto’s love of messing around is how Superman gets rid of Lex Luthor’s drones in the final fight.

Superman may not be funny, but it’s very silly. This is a Clark Kent who says things like “what the hey!” and is teased by his coworkers. There may not be one-liners, but there are plenty of funny circumstances, like Steve being thrown around while Lois pilots the T-Craft or Supergirl stumbling into the Fortress of Solitude after some interplanetary partying. It doesn’t need punchlines to keep the tone light — a rare feat, especially from the man who gave us the ever-witty Peter Quill.

Superman’s naïveté is quite the departure from the snarkiness of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Studios

As Marvel continues to evolve, this new approach may be the key to keeping its works fresh. “Silly, but not funny” hasn’t been nailed by the MCU yet, though some projects like Loki got close. There will always be room for the purely comedic, as Deadpool’s success has proven, but Superman is proof that it’s not the only option.

The DC universe is undeniably different from what it was before, but it’s still different from Marvel. If the MCU is really going to keep evolving, this may be the perfect path.

Superman is now playing in theaters.