Supergirl Trailer Reveals A Much More Cosmic DC Adventure

Superman introduced us to a new Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet. He’s got a mild-mannered personality, complicated feelings about his birth parents, and a love for punk music, kindness, and protecting Earth. But there’s one last thing we learned about him in the final moments of the movie: he’s also a great dogsitter, watching over Krypto for his cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) while she was partying under a red sun.

But next year, the spotlight is going to shift to Kara with Supergirl, the next DC Universe movie that will take James Gunn’s vision and bring it to a brand new height. In the first trailer for the movie, written by Ana Noguiera and directed by Craig Gillespie, we see just what to expect from Clark Kent’s rowdier cousin. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer shows a much more Guardians-of-the-Galaxy-esque take on the DC Universe, even though James Gunn has a much more hands-off involvement with this movie. The trailer opens with Krypto back in Kara’s care as she wakes up to him peeing all over newspapers lauding Superman's success.

To the pounding rhythms of Blondie’s “Call Me,” we see her getting in a spaceship and partying once again, and fighting various aliens. But then we see Kara with Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), who asks Kara what it’s like to see her entire planet destroyed — a sore point that brings back Kara’s trauma (just as we see shots of Krypton exploding). Ruthye is a character from Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, generally thought to be the inspiration for Supergirl. In Woman of Tomorrow, Kara becomes a protector of sorts for Ruthye, which seems to be the plot for the Supergirl movie.

Kara’s appearance in Superman teased her own solo journey in June 2026. Warner Bros.

But while Supergirl’s action may appear to be on par with Superman, Kara is a very different hero from her cousin. In the final shot, we see her in her iconic superhero costume, but she makes it clear where she stands morally. “He sees the best in everyone,” she says of Kal-El. “I see the truth.”

It won’t be long before we see this truth, too. Supergirl will premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026, less than a year after Superman premiered in July 2025. If this is only the first glimpse of the planet-hopping action of this movie, then it’s only going to get better from here.

