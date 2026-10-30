Sunrise On The Reaping Cast: Who's Who In The Hunger Games Prequel

The Hunger Games is full of familiar faces, but in its latest iteration, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, we see more familiar faces than ever, but at an earlier point in the timeline, so there are some new characters too. For example, in Sunrise on the Reaping, Elle Fanning plays a young Effie Trinket, but Glenn Close plays her predecessor, the new character Drusilla Sickle.

But who exactly is who in this new movie? Here’s a character breakdown of everyone you need to know about in this version of Panem.

Warning! Spoilers for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ahead!

1. Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Joseph Zada plays a younger Haymitch Abernathy, the sandy-haired, oft-inebriated victor who served as a Mentor in the first Hunger Games books. Sunrise on the Reaping is the story of how he became a victor in the first place in the Second Quarter Quell, where four tributes were sent from every district instead of the normal two.

2. Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lenore Dove Baird is who Haymitch leaves behind when he goes off to the Hunger Games. A descendant of Lucy Gray Baird and a member of the Covey family, she’s known for her love of animals and rebellious nature. After seeing Haymitch be a layabout in the past, it’ll be interesting to see how Lenore brings out his romantic side.

3. Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Maysilee Donner is initially shown as a snooty, rich girl, but after she is Reaped, Haymitch sees why she is such a stickler about aesthetics — she believes that while the Capitol may be able to oppress the poorer districts with resources, she won’t let them rob her of beauty and dignity. Slowly, she and Haymitch become cautious allies. She also has a huge role in the greater Hunger Games universe: she was the original owner of Katniss’ mockingjay pin.

4. Coriolanus Snow (Ralph Fiennes)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Coriolanus Snow was a heartthrob in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but this movie is set decades later, so he’s a bit older, now played by Harry Potter’s Ralph Fiennes. In this movie, he’s very much the villain, and the trailer shows him as a menacing dictator willing to do anything to control the narrative.

5. Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons)

Louella McCoy doesn’t survive the Tribute Parade, but the Capitol just replaces her with someone else. Lionsgate

Plutarch Heavensbee was initially played by the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman, but Sunrise on the Reaping shows a Plutarch before he became Head Gamemaker. At this point, he’s just a lowly cameraman played by Jesse Plemons, and it’s clear that his loyalties aren’t as cemented as they were in Catching Fire.

6. Louella McCoy (Molly McCann)

Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Louella is another Tribute chosen from District 12. She’s a childhood friend of Haymitch’s, but that just makes it even more tragic when she loses her life in a chariot accident during the Tribute Parade. Instead of fessing up to the accident, she’s instead replaced with someone else, proving just how disposable the lower-class district Tributes are to the Capitol.

7. Lou Lou (Iona Bell)

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lou Lou is the name given to the girl who is drugged and put in the Arena in Louella’s place. She’s essentially a puppet placeholder, so she’s not much use to her fellow Tributes.

8. Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang)

Eric Acquaye/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Wyatt is the other District 12 male Tribute. He’s much more of an analytical person, so while Haymitch is full of fiery passion, he prefers to just observe. He’s an interesting foil for Haymitch, but as this is the Hunger Games, there can only be one winner.

9. Woodbine Chance (Serafin Mishiev)

Mike Raison/dmg media Licensing/ANL/Shutterstock

Woodbine Chance is only seen for a brief moment, but he is essential to Haymitch’s journey. He’s originally chosen during the District 12 Reaping, but tries to run away, only to be shot dead by the Peacekeepers. Because of this, Haymitch is chosen to replace him. It’s a small role, but without him, there’s no story.

10. Beetee Latier (Kelvin Harrison Jr.)

Tricia Baron/Shutterstock

If Beetee’s name sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve seen him before — he was played by Jeffrey Wright in Catching Fire. Beetee is a Victor from District 3, and now he’s serving as a Mentor. Unfortunately, during these games he is actively being punished. After he tried to sabotage the Capitol’s communication network, the Reaping was rigged so his 12-year-old son, Ampert, would be forced to compete and be led to his certain doom by his own father.

11. Wiress (Maya Hawke)

Stranger Things alum Maya Hawke plays Wiress, a Victor from District 3 who mentors Haymitch since District 12 had no living winners. Wiress, known for her out-of-the-box thinking and observational skills, is played by Amanda Plummer in Catching Fire, where she’s an essential part of figuring out that the Arena works like a giant clock.

12. Mags Flanagan (Lili Taylor)

Say Anything’s Lili Taylor plays Mags Flanagan, the other Victor who mentors Haymitch and his fellow Tributes with Wiress. As a winner of one of the earliest Hunger Games, she’s already quite mature at this point in the timeline. In Catching Fire, even though she’s significantly older, she volunteers for the Quarter Quell and later sacrifices herself for Finnick, Katniss, and Peeta.

13. Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Drusilla is like the ur-Capitol resident. She may have the job that Effie Trinket would eventually inherit years later, but somehow she’s even more vain, shallow, and cruel. At least Effie got a redemption arc eventually. Looking at Glenn Close’s artificial alabaster skin and tight smile, that doesn’t look possible here.

14. Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Effie Trinket, played by Elizabeth Banks in the original movies, quickly became a fan favorite, and Elle Fanning was the top choice to play her among the fandom. Well, now it’s actually coming true, and we’ll get to see this bright-eyed socialite years before she became the messenger that thrust Katniss into the spotlight.

15. Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin)

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Oscar- and Emmy-award-winning actor Kieran Culkin plays a younger version of Caesar Flickerman, the larger-than-life TV host who handles the chat show aspects of the Hunger Games like a dystopian Graham Norton. The last time we saw Caesar, he was an established TV icon. What will he be like when he’s just starting out? We’ll have to wait and find out.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premieres in theaters on November 20, 2026.