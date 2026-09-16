Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Trailer Reveals The Beginning Of The End

Usually, movie adaptations are made after books find success with readers. We wouldn’t have Harry Potter, Twilight, Dune, or Project Hail Mary if the original books didn’t prove popular. But occasionally, screen adaptations are so successful that more source material is written just so we can get more movies. The Lost World was written after Jurassic Park hit theaters, and Ernest Cline wrote Ready Player Two with a future big-screen adaptation in mind, even if we haven’t seen it yet.

The most obvious example of this phenomenon is the Hunger Games franchise. After the original books sparked the dystopian YA trend of the 2010s, the series was revived in 2020 with the prequel book The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and a movie adaptation was announced before the book even hit shelves. The latest book, Sunrise on the Reaping, was announced at the same time as the movie adaptation, so it never existed as a standalone story. Now, we’re finally getting glimpses at this adaptation: check out the final trailer for Sunrise on the Reaping below.

As the trailer shows, the movie is a lavish adaptation of Haymitch Abernathy’s time spent in the 50th Hunger Games, the first seed in what would eventually become a revolution in the main trilogy. It’s also a Quarter Quell, so every District must send four tributes instead of the typical two.

Unlike The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was set in the more distant past, there are several younger versions of familiar faces to be seen, including Haymitch himself (Joseph Zaba), Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning), Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin), Wiress (Maya Hawke), Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons), and President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). And while the trailer includes a variety of clips, it highlights one moment in particular: the Tribute Parade, where a freak accident causes Louella, one of Haymitch’s fellow District 12 tributes, to pass away in his arms. In a moment of defiance, Haymitch lays her body in front of President Snow, the first moment of rebellion in his career.

This trailer shows the tragic events that spark Haymitch’s defiance against Panem. Lionsgate

Instead of acknowledging the loss, President Snow replaces Louella with a body double the other tributes call “Lou Lou,” showing the callous lengths the game makers will go to control the narrative. Considering how much of this trailer is dedicated to this event, it’s likely to be the main focus of Haymitch’s Games. The Hunger Games has always focused on a world where human suffering is a form of entertainment and control, and this might just be the darkest example yet. As Caesar Flickerman says in the trailer, “Look alive, children, while you still can.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20, 2026.