The Most Important Netflix Show Ever Is Getting A Historic Upgrade

Netflix will always be synonymous with streaming, but it’s important to remember it truly started with home media. The mail-in DVDs were, essentially, a precursor to streaming media, just done over snail mail instead of through the internet. Now, more than a decade after the birth of streaming, Netflix is branching out by exploring more theatrical releases.

Now, Netflix is going back to its roots with a splashy collector’s edition physical release of perhaps its most iconic project ever: Stranger Things. This is a collection a decade in the making, with all five seasons of the series available on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know.

The deluxe edition of the complete series boxset comes with exclusive merch. Netflix

According to Variety, Netflix and Arrow Films will release a box set of Stranger Things: The Complete Series on July 27th in the UK and July 28th in the US and Canada, and pre-orders are open now. The box set comes in two different versions: special and deluxe. The special edition includes all five seasons of Stranger Things across 25 different discs, lots of bonus features including bloopers, a booklet, and a double-sided poster.

The deluxe version includes all of that as well as exclusive art, a 148-page art book, a Hellfire club patch and D20, a Palace Arcade coin, reversible sleeves, a foldout Hawkins map, and plenty of other goodies. The special edition will run you $180 for the Blu-Ray and $200 for the 4K UHD, while the deluxe edition is priced at $215 for the Blu-Ray and $230 for the 4K UHD.

That may seem steep, but the reassurance of physical media is priceless. At this point, all Netflix subscribers are renting access to Stranger Things for a set amount per month, but this physical release provides an alternative: a one-time fee that can’t be taken away from you as long as Blu-Rays can be played.

Stranger Things’ complete run can be yours to own forever. Netflix

Stranger Things may seem like it will never be erased from the Netflix library, but without putting too fine a point on it, stranger things have, in fact, happened. Westworld was considered one of HBO’s most high-profile sci-fi shows, but in 2022, it was unceremoniously erased from the HBO Max platform entirely.

Aside from its insurance properties, these editions are the ultimate merch drop for the Stranger Things fan as the first-ever full physical release collection. If you marked your calendar for each of Season 5’s three release dates, then you’ll want to pick up this release.

So, whether you’re looking for the ultimate addition to your Blu-Ray shelf or are just looking for a way to keep Stranger Things without a Netflix subscription, this is the way to bring Hawkins home.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series will be released on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray on July 27 in the UK and July 28 in the US and Canada.