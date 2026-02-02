Stranger Things’ New Prequel Reveals A New Kind Of Demogorgon

Stranger Things made a very big deal about its final season in the back half of 2025. The series was released in an unprecedented three parts, all leading up to a pretty universally disappointing finale. In fact, the series finale was so unsatisfying that some fans were convinced there was a secret ninth episode set to be released in the future.

That didn’t turn out to be true, but those fans were on the money in one respect: Stranger Things isn’t over by any means. The hit sci-fi series will return in Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, an animated “midquel” set between Season 2 and Season 3. Now, we have our first look at this new form for the story, and it takes a much different tone than its live-action counterpart. Check out the teaser for the series below:

This teaser introduces us to a new version of the Hawkins gang. They may look a little different and sound a little different (none of the cast are returning to voice their roles), but the characters are very much the same. The biggest difference is the setting: while the seasons of Stranger Things are set in fall, summer, or spring, Tales from ‘85 is set during a harsh Indiana winter.

That’s not the only change from the norm. It seems like this series will take a more Monster-of-the-Week format, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, or The X-Files. With that format comes a need for different monsters for each week, but Stranger Things just has a handful of Demogorgon variants. That is, until now. This teaser has plenty of new variants, including a pumpkin Demogorgon and something that looks like a lizard Demogorgon.

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 comes with some brand-new monsters. Netflix

In a way, this feels like the form Stranger Things was meant to be: a show set in the ‘80s that echoes classic ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons. But with no returning cast members and a story that inherently can’t change anything about the ultimate endgame, will this be the balm disappointed fans so desperately need? Luckily, we only need to wait a few months to find out.

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 premieres April 23 on Netflix.