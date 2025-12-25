Everything You Need To Know To Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

It’s been almost a decade, but we’re now only a little more than a week away from the end of Stranger Things forever — if you don’t count animated spinoffs, that is. But before the epic two-hour-long finale that you can catch in theaters on New Year’s Eve, there are three more episodes setting up an epic final showdown with Vecna and, hopefully, providing some much-needed answers about the nature of the Upside Down itself.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the next three episodes in Season 5, from when exactly they’ll be available to what you can expect to see.

What Is The Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 releases on Netflix on Christmas Day: December 25, 2025. All three parts of the fifth and final season of the show have been tied to holidays, as Volume 1 was released the day before Thanksgiving in the US, and Volume 3 is currently set for a release on New Year’s Day. However, there’s no reason to postpone Santa’s arrival, as these episodes won’t be available until all the presents are opened.

What Is The Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release Time?

Usually, Stranger Things episodes premiere at the standard release time for Netflix originals: midnight PT, or 3:00 a.m. ET. But considering how anticipated this season has been, and how rife spoilers are sure to be, Netflix has changed the schedule to be more accomodating of American viewers. Now, the new episodes will premiere at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, turning these three episodes into a live television event on the same level as prime-time television.

Stranger Things Volume 2 will show Vecna more powerful than ever. Netflix

What Is The Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Runtime?

There are three episodes premiering in Volume 2. Episode 5, “Shock Jock,” has a runtime of 1 hour and 8 minutes. Episode 6, “Escape From Camazotz,” is the longest at 1 hour 15 minutes. Episode 7, “The Bridge,” is 1 hour 6 minutes. This brings the total runtime of Volume 2 to nearly three and a half hours — around the same runtime as Avatar: Fire and Ash or The Brutalist.

Is There A Trailer For Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

Yes! Netflix stoked excitement for the new episodes after Volume 1 premiered. The new trailer reveals new looks at Vecna, Max, Holly, and the rest of the Hawkins gang. Check it out below:

What Is The Plot Of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

Volume 1 ended with mixed results: Will Byers revealed himself to be incredibly powerful, but Vecna was able to get away with the twelve “vessels” who will join Holly in Vecna’s strange other world. What’s more, Dustin, Steve, Jonathan, Hopper, Eleven, and Kali are all stuck in the Upside Down. The first order of business is getting everyone on the same side, then they’ve got to make a plan for what comes next, a final showdown we’ll likely see in the finale.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 premieres December 25, 2025, on Netflix.