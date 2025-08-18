Netflix Just Lost Its Big Hitmakers For One Stupid Reason

Netflix does whatever it can to keep its biggest creators producing fresh work. David Fincher has directed movies and TV shows for the platform since Gone Girl in 2014, while Adam Sandler hasn’t made a non-Netflix movie since 2019’s Uncut Gems. Making deals with fan-favorite directors is a great way to keep subscribers hooked, but there’s always the possibility that another streamer will tempt them away for the same reason. That’s just what happened with two of Netflix’s biggest hitmakers, and the underlying cause exposes the platform’s biggest blind spot.

According to Puck’s Matthew Belloni, Matt and Ross Duffer, the twin brothers behind Netflix’s smash-hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, are leaving Netflix for Paramount+. This won’t interfere with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is all set to be released later this year, but it definitely throws a wrench into any future spinoffs.

Matt and Ross Duffer are leaving Netflix for more cinematic pastures. Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Currently planned projects, like the Stranger Things animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 and new shows The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is About To Happen, are still set to premiere on Netflix. However, the Duffers are likely to shift their focus to feature films moving forward.

Paramount recently merged with Skydance, and the new company has emphasized the importance of theatrical films. Netflix, conversely, has always considered theatrical releases a low priority, something done only to qualify for awards or satisfy part of a deal with a big-name director. According to Belloni, Paramount’s differing strategy played a major role in the decision.

Stranger Things’ upcoming final season frees up the Duffer brothers to work elsewhere. Netflix

Losing the Duffer Brothers is a blow to Netflix, but maybe it’s the shock the company needs to realize theatrical movies aren’t going anywhere. The upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia will have an exclusive theatrical window. If it’s successful, we may just see a change of heart for the streaming-first company.

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 premieres November 26, 2025, on Netflix.