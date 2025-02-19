With over 50 years in the industry and a string of hits under his belt, Steven Spielberg has earned his place in the Blockbuster Hall of Fame. There was a time where a new Spielberg film would premiere yearly like clockwork, and while he’s scaled back his efforts to focus more on producing, Spielberg still has a few more stories up his sleeve.

Following his 2022 semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, Spielberg is gearing up to return to a familiar genre. His next project sees him reteaming with frequent collaborators at Universal Pictures, along with screenwriter David Koepp, who penned Jurassic Park, its sequel, The Lost World, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, among others. The plot of their latest collaboration is under wraps, but it’s been described as an “original event film” that may or may not be about aliens.

The untitled project already has a stellar cast behind it: Challengers star Josh O’Connor, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo are just some of the names attached. It’s shaping up to be a major flex from Spielberg and his collaborators... even if it’s coming a bit later than expected.

A new Steven Spielberg movie is on the way, although it’s been a tad delayed. Paramount Pictures

Spielberg’s latest was originally set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026. That’s an ideal slot for a summer blockbuster, but it also would have put the film in close competition with two other major tentpoles, Avengers: Doomsday (which premieres on May 1) and The Mandalorian and Grogu (slated for May 22). Per The Hollywood Reporter, Universal and Amblin have chosen to push Spielberg’s film back one month. It’s now set to premiere on June 12, 2026, replacing an untitled project from sci-fi directing duo The Daniels.

The next film from the Everything Everywhere All At Once directors has yet to secure a new date, but Universal assures fans that production is on track and another announcement is on the way. It may feel bittersweet, but shifting Spielberg away from the one-two punch of Marvel and Star Wars is the smart move. Doomsday and The Mandalorian and Grogu, two of the year’s most anticipated films, are sure to dominate. Spielberg is no stranger to box office success, but his upcoming project deserves the space to stand on its own rather than be forced to compete with the Disney machine.

According to Colman Domingo, Spielberg’s new sci-fi film is “something new and different,” especially compared to his other contributions to the genre. “It has so much heart,” Domingo told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I feel like it’s a love letter to our humanity... He co-wrote this one, so I feel like this is very Steven Spielberg. It’s probably more Steven Spielberg than Steven Spielberg.”