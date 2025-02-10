Mandalorian & Grogu Won’t Break The Show’s Winning Formula

The Mandalorian & Grogu is taking Star Wars’ first live-action TV show to the silver screen, and that means some big changes. But while we’ve had hints of what’s coming, we still have no real idea of what the movie’s story will be about. Many Mandalorian episodes boil down to quest-of-the-week storytelling, but is a one-off adventure enough to carry a blockbuster film? Let’s hope so, because one of the movie’s actors suggests it will be closer to the show’s format than you think.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Mandalorian & Grogu star Sigourney Weaver described her character as someone “in a position of authority,” then adding, “And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission on the Outer Rim where all the bad stuff happens.”

Weaver’s role suggests The Mandalorian & Grogu will stick to its format. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Considering Din settled into semi-retirement with Grogu at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, Weaver will probably play someone with enough influence to get him back on the job, presumably making her someone high up in the New Republic. A character who dispatches Din Djarin on a mission, probably with the promise of aiding him with his greater quest, seems like a standard Mandalorian guest star role, but the mundanity of the role is exactly what makes it so notable.

The use of such a stock character suggests The Mandalorian & Grogu will likely have the same structure as a Mandalorian episode, where a self-contained adventure wraps up before the credits roll. The stakes will probably be much, much higher — Weaver’s hint at “all the bad stuff” is ominous — but The Mandalorian’s soul will remain. Fans have been assuming that this movie is being made in place of a fourth season, and if that’s true, at least we should be getting what amounts to a feature-length episode, not a generic movie that just happens to feature the Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters May 22, 2026.