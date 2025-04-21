The Star Wars: Visions anthology series is difficult to describe. The animated short collection runs the gamut of the franchise universe, jumping from samurai stories to cartoon rock operas and back again. In order to be so full of variety, the series’ producers made it very clear the stories didn’t need to fit into Star Wars canon.

Because of that, Visions often gets cast to the side as supplementary material to the rest of Star Wars television, even though the series holds infinite possibilities. Thankfully, that’s about to change — three stories from Star Wars: Visions will receive sequels, including a limited series spinoff for one of the series’ best ideas.

Lah Kara came into her own as a Jedi in “The Ninth Jedi.” Lucasfilm

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, Lucasfilm’s James Waugh announced Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will premiere October 29, 2025 and will feature three different sequels to shorts from the first collection. “The Duel: Payback” will follow the Ronin’s adventures in “The Duel,” “The Lost Ones” will serve as a sequel to “The Village Bride,” and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” will follow up on the events from “The Ninth Jedi.”

But that’s not all: “The Ninth Jedi” will then launch a limited spinoff series entitled Star Wars:Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.

“The Ninth Jedi” followed Lah Kara, the daughter of a sabersmith. In the first short, she delivered sabers to a collection of mysterious Force users. But this short was set in a world where the saber user’s intentions are reflected through the color, so as soon as the supposed Jedi activated their weapons to reveal red blades, Kara realized she was surrounded by Sith.

The moment Kara realized she was part of a trap. Lucasfilm

Apparently, the unique functions of these sabers will play into the spinoff series. “What in the world was the reason for such lightsabers?” “Ninth Jedi” writer and director Kenji Kamiyama said. “I think it will be a story where those secrets will be told.”

A “Ninth Jedi” spinoff has been teased for years now, including a 2021 quote from Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, founder of the animation studio Production I.G., saying he would love to see Kamiyama craft the next chapter of “The Ninth Jedi,” but “that’s for the audience to decide.” It looks like the audience has asked for more.

“The Ninth Jedi,” upon rewatch, feels like a pilot for a series that could go far, as it ends with Kara on a quest looking for her father. Now, we’ll finally get a chance to see what happens next — and it will set a precedent for future shorts to get a series expansion to truly tell their full stories.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 premieres October 29, 2025 on Disney+.