3 Things To Remember Ahead Of Star Wars: Visions Season 3

One of the most compelling, exciting, and original takes on the Star Wars galaxy is back for a third round of standalone stories. Only this time, the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will actually contain three sequels to previous shorts. These three sequels all directly pick up after the events of episodes that first aired way back in 2021 for Star Wars: Visions Season 1. So while you can still very much watch each episode of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 without too much advanced knowledge, there are three episodes in particular that will be way more satisfying if you’ve done a little bit of homework ahead of time. (And we do mean a little — Visions episodes are never much longer than 20 minutes each.)

Here’s which Star Wars: Visions Season 3 episodes are sequels to episodes from Season 1, and what you need to remember about each of the storylines of these individual arcs.

Which Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Episodes Are Sequels?

A scene from "The Duel: Payback,” from Star Wars: Visions Season 3. Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 contains 9 episodes total, and the first, third, and sixth episodes are all sequels to specific episodes from Season 1. Those episodes are:

Episode 1: “The Duel: Payback” (a sequel to “The Duel.”) Episode 3: “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” (a sequel to “The Ninth Jedi.”) Episode 6: “The Lost Ones” (a sequel to “The Village Bride.”)

What Happened In Star Wars: Visions Season 1?

Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know for each of these storylines. Keep in mind that by design, Visions is not part of the main Star Wars canon, though aspects of all of these sequels don’t necessarily contradict canon, either.

“The Duel”

The Ronin in "The Duel." Lucasfilm

In “The Duel,” a lone Sith-hunting warrior named “the Ronin” protects a town from invaders and battles another Sith Warrior, removing her Kyber Crystal after the titular duel. Though wielding a red blade — kept in an unusual sword sheath — the Ronin is seemingly a good person, though, technically, he’s a former Sith who now hunts Sith.

All you really need to know about “The Duel” before watching “The Duel: Payback” is that the Ronin is all about dispensing justice, and has a loyal droid with him called B5-56, similar in design to R5-D4, the famous “red” astromech droid who first appeared in A New Hope and later showed up in The Mandalorian.

“The Ninth Jedi”

Kara fights the Sith in “The Ninth Jedi.” Lucasfilm

Set in a distant future of the Star Wars galaxy, “The Ninth Jedi” tells the story of a young girl named Kara, whose father was making lightsabers for a mysterious figure known as Margrave Juro. Because the Jedi have seemingly been wiped out, the Margrave sends a signal out to bring Padawans to the planet Hy Izlan, to give them all lightsabers. However, dark forces, intent on stopping the fledgling Jedi, murdered all the real Padawans off-screen and replaced them with dark side users. When Kara’s father is attacked by raiders, she takes the lightsabers to the Margrave and the undercover Sith, unaware that all but one of these warriors is secretly evil.

In a nice touch, “The Ninth Jedi” established early on that each of these sabers is instantly attuned to the person who wields it, meaning if you’re Sithy, it will be red right away, but if you’re good, it will be blue, green, or, in the case of one fallen Jedi, turn purple after being red for awhile. The episode ends with Kara, the Margrave, a young Jedi named Ethan, and a converted Jedi named Homen, all vowing to reform the Jedi order and find Kara’s father, who has been taken prisoner by the baddies. The episode ends with the new Jedi team leaving the planet Hy Izlan. So, basically, the new episode “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” picks up directly after that departure.

One thing to keep in mind with this one: “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” is basically still the beginning of this story. The Ninth Jedi is set to be the first ongoing anime Star Wars show ever; a full series is coming sometime in 2026.

“The Village Bride”

F, the Jedi in "The Lost Ones," a sequel to "The Village Bride." Lucasfilm

This story focuses on a young Jedi Padawan, known only as F, who is in hiding on a distant planet. We don’t know much about F’s background, only that her master was seemingly murdered during the Jedi purge during Order 66. F has at least one robotic leg, which assists her in a crucial duel near the end of the episode. “The Village Bride” focuses on F helping a village defeat an evil warlord, who has demanded the sacrifice of a young bride in exchange for protection. The episode ends with F revealing herself as a Jedi, saving the village and the bride, and blasting off into space after everyone has been saved.

So, the sequel episode, “The Lost Ones,” picks up with what happens to F next, as well as delving more into the background of her mysterious master. Unlike the two other sequel episodes — which seem to take place in an alternate timeline and a far-future timeline, respectively — “The Village Bride” and “The Lost Ones” seem set in a post-prequel era, when the Empire is fully in charge. In this way, it’s probably the closest to fitting in with normal Star Wars canon, out of all of the various Visions episodes.

All nine new episodes of Star Wars: Visions, including several standalone stories, hit Disney+ on October 29.