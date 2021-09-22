Star Wars: Visions Season 2 release date, trailer, and plot for the Disney Plus series

Star Wars: Visions found yet another corner of the universe it hadn’t conquered yet: anime.

In the new Star Wars television spinoff, Lucasfilm commissioned multiple anime studios to create their own Star Wars story. But while the first group of nine episodes is now streaming, is there a chance we’ll get more?

Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the series, from whether it will return for a second season to which stories will get a sequel — and everything in between.

Is Star Wars: Visions returning for Season 2?

According to the minds behind the show, whether Star Wars: Visions gets a second season depends on the fan reaction.

“There's nothing planned right now,” Visions executive producer James Waugh tells Inverse. “We are definitely excited and love these shorts. And I think the approach has been ‘let's see what the audience thinks and let's react from there.’"

However, these shorts seem to be betting on a renewal coming their way, especially episodes like “The Ninth Jedi” are so ripe for a sequel. Even if the series doesn’t get greenlit for a second season, there’s still hope we’ll see these characters again.

“Like so much of Star Wars storytelling, what's exciting about it is that there are all these other mediums that are really robust, and Star Wars fairly defined that kind of cross-platform franchise storytelling,” Waugh says. “And so we will be extending some of these stories to other media.”

One example is the upcoming novel Star Wars Visions: Ronin, which will cover the mysterious Ronin character from the episode “The Duel.” With that novel releasing in October 2021, it could very well be the first in a series of Visions novels.

Is there a release date for Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

There isn’t a release date just yet, and keep in mind that assembling this anthology series' multi-studio production is more complex than a regular series. The closest parallel to this type of series is the Netflix sci-fi animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which went years between seasons.

Considering the consistency of Disney+ Star Wars content, it’s unlikely Visions will follow in Love, Death & Robots’ footsteps. Still, it’s probably wise to have extra patience while waiting for a new season.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: Visions Season 2?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer yet. However, have you seen the Japanese release trailer of Season 1? It’s missing the all-star cast from the English dubbed version, but it does capture that “new Star Wars trailer” magic in case you miss that feeling.

While you bide your time for new information regarding Season 2 of this series, there’s always the upcoming novel Ronin, the High Republic series of multimedia Star Wars properties and plenty of other Star Wars animation on Disney+.

Or you can just watch Visions again! If fan reaction is the missing piece to a renewal, showing interest may be a small thing fans can do to support the show.