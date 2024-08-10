Star Wars television has seen all sorts of genres, from animated epics, to space westerns, to crime thrillers. But for a franchise as enduring as this, it’s surprising there hasn’t been a series capitalizing on one of the most universally loved story tropes: the child-focused adventure story, in the vein of The Goonies or Stranger Things.

Star Wars’ upcoming series Skeleton Crew, from MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts, does exactly that, bringing Star Wars TV into the family-friendly space where it can thrive. Only a few months out of its release, we finally have our first look at the series thanks to a trailer premiere at D23. Check out the full trailer below.

Skeleton Crew is a classic adventure story. “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," the official synopsis reads. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood and follows a group of ragtag kids named Wim, KB, Neel, and Fern. They all appear human except for Neel, who is a member of the Ortolan species much like iconic galactic musician Max Rebo.

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood in Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm

The first trailer for Skeleton Crew certainly leans into the family-friendly adventure, centering around the titular crew of kids engaging in all kinds of misadventures, before they run into a Jedi, Jod Na Nawood, played by Jude Law. The show obviously pays homage to its Amblin influences, with the ET and Goonies nods very apparent. It undeniably looks unlike any other live-action Star Wars show — though adults may bristle at how much it’s catered towards kids.

Skeleton Crew is also exceptional because of the directing talent attached to it. Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung and Everything Everywhere All At Once directing team The Daniels will each helm an episode, as well as Jake Schreier, the director of the upcoming MCU team-up movie Thunderbolts*, and Star Wars TV mainstay director Bryce Dallas Howard.

We may have to wait until the dead of winter to see what this crew get up to, but with this new look, that wait is a bit easier.

Skeleton Crew premieres December 3, 2024 on Disney+.