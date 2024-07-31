Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Release Date Has Finally Been Revealed

Star Wars television has always been an event. From the time Disney+ launched with the premiere of The Mandalorian all the way back in 2019, every series and episode of this new era of Star Wars has fueled fan discourse and a fair amount of online arguments. In 2024, however, Star Wars has slowed down a bit.

So far this year, we’ve seen the end of The Bad Batch, the short but sweet Tales of the Empire, and the divisive but impressive The Acolyte. After the Acolyte finale two weeks ago, it was completely unknown when Star Wars would return to Disney+. But thankfully, you can mark your calendars for the next Star Wars event once again.

The cast of Skeleton Crew presenting an update at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

People released a first look at the upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, the Jon Watts series that was first announced all the way back at Star Wars Celebration 2022. So far, we’ve only known that it would premiere this year, but now there’s finally a release date: December 3, 2024, meaning it will premiere just in time for the holiday season.

That release window is very fitting for the series, as it looks like an all-ages adventure that’s fit for the whole family. “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," the official synopsis reads. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series stars Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood and Nick Frost as “rusty old, cranky droid” SM-33 alongside Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as children Wim, KB, Neel, and Fern.

Jude Law plays Jod Na Nawood in Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm

Skeleton Crew may be more family-friendly than previous Star Wars shows like The Acolyte and Ahsoka, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have the same production value. Showrunner Jon Watts has established an all-star roster of directors including Twisters’ Lee Isaac Chung, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Thunderbolts’ Jake Schreier, and The Mandalorian’s Bryce Dallas Howard.

There may be more than four months to wait for this new Star Wars show, but the more that’s released about it, the more exciting the show seems. If Star Wars fans can wait two years for the next season of The Mandalorian, they can wait four months for Skeleton Crew.

Skeleton Crew premieres December 3, 2024 on Disney+.