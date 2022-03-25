Star Wars leak reveals the surprising Disney+ show that will follow Ahsoka

Lucasfilm has an interesting slate of Star Wars projects in the works right now. From the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian to titles like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Taika Waititi’s still-untitled Star Wars film, the studio certainly isn’t lacking when it comes to films and TV shows set in its lucrative galaxy far, far away. However, it looks like Lucasfilm may have even more adventures planned than fans think.

Last month, word began circulating that Lucasfilm was developing a mysterious live-action Star Wars TV show known only by its working title, Grammar Rodeo. Now, a new report suggests that development may be even further along than fans had previously been led to believe.

The Leak — According to a recent update from Bespin Bulletin, Lucasfilm has already begun pre-production on Grammar Rodeo.

The outlet’s report states that the project has been in pre-production for “a small number of weeks at a studio in Culver City, California,” with Lucasfilm hoping to begin production on the project this coming June. Bespin Bulletin additionally claims that Grammar Rodeo will shoot at the same Manhattan Beach studio where The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all filmed.

Lucasfilm has yet to even confirm that this project exists, so take these claims with a grain of salt for the time being.

“We’re going to a grammar rodeo?” 20th Century Fox

Star Wars Enters New Territory — While very little is known about this Star Wars series, previous reports have claimed that Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is attached to the project as one of its producers. It’s also been said that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was in talks to direct episodes, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll actually work on the series.

Beyond that, the only information Star Wars fans have heard about the project is that it will allegedly be set during the days of the High Republic and will focus on a group of adolescent kids. For that reason, the series is apparently being referred to internally as “Stranger Things in space.”

This week’s report doesn’t shed new light on any of these previously revealed details. However, if the project really is as far along as Bespin Bulletin claims it is, then it’s possible Star Wars fans may not have to wait much longer to hear more about Grammar Rodeo.

Lucasfilm’s mysterious new Star Wars TV show is said to be “Stranger Things in space.” Netflix

The Inverse Analysis — If this project truly is everything that early reports are claiming it is, then it has the potential to be a new kind of Star Wars title for Lucasfilm. Not only would it be the studio’s first live-action TV show set during the era of the High Republic, but also the first live-action Star Wars Disney+ show made specifically for kids and pre-teens.

Now, with May the 4th and this year’s Star Wars Celebration just around the corner, it seems likely that some of the mystery surrounding Grammar Rodeo may finally be lifted within the next few months. Here’s to hoping, at least.