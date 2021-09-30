Star Wars leaks reveal a shocking new trilogy even bolder than Visions

Star Wars: Visions proved the franchise doesn’t need to focus on the Skywalker Saga, or even care about canon, to succeed, but Lucasfilm’s next project could make Visions look like a Lego holiday special. According to an explosive new report, Star Wars will be entering into bold new territory with an entire trilogy of movies inspired by this far away galaxy’s earliest origins.

According to a report from scooper Nick Santos at The Hashtag Show, Lucasfilm is currently developing a trilogy of animated movies inspired by the original concept art for Star Wars. Drawn by Ralph McQuarrie, who helped shape much of the franchise, these illustrations represent some of the earliest ideas that would become one of the greatest science fiction stories ever told. However, a lot of McQuarrie’s concepts never made it into the movies.

Before we go any further, it’s worth noting that Santos isn’t a verified source and his own sources are anonymous. There’s no guarantee this is true. And even if it is, Disney could easily cancel the project before it ever beings production. Still, this is simply too cool of a Star Wars story not to discuss, so let’s dive in.

Star Wars leaks: Everything we know so far

McQuarrie’s famous concept art depicting Deak Starkiller (aka, Luke Skywalker). Lucasfilm

Santos’ sources reveal that Lucasfilm currently has writers working on outlines for all three movies. The studio was apparently encouraged by the success of Star Wars: Visions and wants to pursue more animated projects. McQuarrie’s art feels like an obvious source of inspiration — though we’re also holding out hope for Visions Season 2.

While the plot of these new Star Wars movies is largely unknown, there are a few details from the earliest versions of the original film that could inspire this new trilogy. Most notably, Deak Starkiller (who went on to be renamed Luke Skywalker) was originally imagined as an established member of the Rebellion.

Deak would have already been a captain and decorated pilot in the opening scenes of the movie — then called Adventures of the Starkiller, Episode I: The Star Wars. This undercuts the hero’s journey we get with Luke, but it could be interesting to see how that one change ripples into the rest of the Star Wars trilogy.

According to this report, each of the three new Star Wars animated movies will be loosely based on A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return Of the Jedi, respectively, but with McQuarrie’s original vision guiding the plot. Sources also don’t expect original cast members like Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford to return to voice the characters that inspired their own roles. There’s always hope, though.

Star Wars leaks: Exploring McQuarrie’s work

While that iconic image of Starkiller fighting Darth Vader is perhaps McQuarrie’s best-known Star Wars concept art, it’s far from his only contribution.

For example, here’s an early take on C-3PO and R2-D2. How cool would it be to see this version of the characters in a movie?

Never tell me the odds. Lucasfilm

And here’s Starkiller carrying what looks like a sniper rifle. Who is he targeting?

Get ‘em, Deak. Lucasfilm

The Millenium Falcon still exists in this version of Star Wars. That’s good to know.

Is Han Solo onboard? Lucasfilm

How cool would it be to see a bunch of Stormtroopers fighting with lightsabers?

Is that stormtrooper a Jedi? Lucasfilm

Finally, McQuarrie’s take on Degobah is pretty spot-on, but it’s too beautiful not to include.

Luke meets Yoda. Lucasfilm