Is Star Wars about to solve a huge Han Solo mystery?

When you think of Han Solo, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? His snappy one-liners? His iconic ship? His “scruffy-looking nerfherder”-ness? Probably the most iconic of his traits lies in his name: Solo. He’s always been a lone scoundrel, albeit usually with a Wookie sidekick.

But that could all change thanks to an upcoming comic that promises to reveal a new character from Han Solo’s past.

Promotions for the comic Han Solo and Chewbacca have teased a story set a few years before A New Hope, one that sees the characters take a job from Jabba the Hutt. According to the description, the first issue will contain “a reunion with the last person Han expected to see.”

Many fans associated this reveal with Qi’ra, who’s had her fair share of comic appearances. But according to a CBR interview with writer Marc Guggenheim, Qi’ra doesn’t appear until the third issue.

So who is this mystery figure? The answer may lie in the cover of the third issue.

The cover of Han Solo and Chewbacca #3, available in stores on May 18, 2022. Marvel Comics

If this mysterious third character is the one alluded to in the description of Issue #1, it’s clear we’re going to see Han with some sort of mentor from his past. But could this character actually be none other than Han’s father?

Canonically it would work out. Jon Kasdan, the writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealed in a tweet that Han’s father is “still out there somewhere, drinking himself to death.” Why couldn’t Han and Chewie stumble upon him?

Probably the most convincing evidence for this bearded character being Han’s father is also the most meta: He bears a striking resemblance to Sean Connery, who played Indiana Jones’ father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Indiana Jones and his dad, Henry Jones, Sr., in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Paramount Pictures

Seeing as both Han and Indiana are played by Harrison Ford, it makes sense that the fathers of these two characters would look alike as well. That doesn’t mean Han’s father will speak with a thick Scottish brogue, but it certainly lends more credence to the theory.

Regardless of whether this character is actually Han’s father, an appearance by any figure from his past means more insight into Han’s backstory and what makes him tick, beyond what we saw in Solo.

He may like to be a man of mystery, but the more fans know about Han Solo, the better.