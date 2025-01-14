As a live-action sequel to The Clone Wars and Rebels, the TV series Star Wars: Ahsoka is one of the most unique shows set in Lucasfilm’s faraway galaxy. Although contemporaneous with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka also has direct ties to both the classic trilogy era of Star Wars as well as the prequel era, specifically the time between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. And all that is because Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) has lived through it all. This fact led to some trippy flashbacks to the era of The Clone Wars, which brought Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker back to the screen.

Now, two sets of rumors seem to indicate that even more Clone Wars flashbacks could happen in Ahsoka Season 2. And this time, one more familiar face may be joining Anakin and Ahsoka.

Young Ahsoka Tano (Ariana Greenblatt) in a flashback to the Clone wars. Lucasfilm

According to insider Daniel Richtman, actress Ariana Greenblatt will return for Ahsoka Season 2, playing the younger version of the character, seen in the pseudo World Between Worlds sequences in Episode 5 of Season 1, “Shadow Warrior.” Because Greenblatt will be at least three years older than she was in 2023, it stands to reason that her rumored appearance in Ahsoka Season 2 would mean flashbacks to a later point in the Clone Wars than what we saw in Season 1.

Most of Ahsoka’s visions/flashbacks in “Shadow Warrior” depict the Battle of Ryloth, which happened in The Clone Wars Season 1 right at the start of Anakin and Ahsoka’s partnership. This is why Ahsoka seems super-young in these flashbacks and not quite the teenager we think of from her later appearances in that series. But, even though the Clone Wars lasted three years, Ahsoka grew up fast. And so, a slightly older Greenblatt almost certainly means that Ahsoka Season 2 will depict something from the Clone Wars era that is way past Tano’s earliest days with General Skywalker. It’s also possible that these flashbacks could feature Ahsoka on her own, following her excommunication from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars Season 5.

But, in addition to Greenblatt’s return almost certainly confirming Clone Wars flashbacks, another set of rumors compiled by The Bespin Bulletin indicates that both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen might appear in Ahsoka Season 2, which certainly indicates that all three characters will be appearing in their heyday during The Clone Wars. Previously, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka have only ever appeared together in animated form. Meaning, if this does happen, it will be a first for the Star Wars franchise, and the first time we will get a possible glimpse of Ewan McGregor playing a Clone Wars-era version of Obi-Wan.

Yoda confers wit Obi-Wan, Anakin and Ahsoka in The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

There’s another difference here, too. In Ahsoka Season 1, Anakin and Ahoska’s flashbacks are created by the effects of what seems to be the World Between Worlds, and Ahsoka speaks with Anakin’s spirit. To put it another way, these weren’t truly flashbacks, but rather, visions of the past, mixed with a spirit from the present.

If the rumors are true and McGregor, Christensen, and Greenblatt are all appearing together in Ahsoka Season 2, then that would almost certainly confirm we’re getting real-deal flashbacks, more in the style of Obi-Wan Kenobi, though set later in the timeline. So, what will these flashbacks contain? Scenes from The Clone Wars we’re already familiar with? Or something new, entirely? Because Ahsoka is breaking new ground in a new galaxy, it’s possible it could also be creating new revelations about the past, and shedding different light on the days before the dawn of the Empire.

Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2026.