In case you haven't heard, Star Trek: Picard is a whole lot of fun and a massive breath of fresh air in a sci-fi space that's had some notable disappointments lately. You should be watching this show even if you're not a Trek diehard, and if our opinion alone isn't enough to convince you, know this. Patrick Stewart wears an eyepatch and a beret in this week's episode. Surely this alone is enough to make it essential viewing.

The CBS All Access show launched into a new mode in last week's episode, as our merry band of adventurers finally shed their earthbound shackles and blasted into space. Wondering when you can tune in to Picard episode 5, "Stardust City Rag," and bask in the glory that is Jean-Luc avec un beret? We've got you covered.

What's the context for this amusing pimp hat? CBS

What to expect from Picard Episode 5, "Stardust City Rag"

Last week's episode of Picard, "Absolute Candor," saw Jean-Luc and his new shipmates visit a Romulan refugee settlement on the planet Vashti. Picard and Raffi catch up with an old pal, Elnor, who's now a broody warrior-elf fellow. (Why are Picard's Romulan's straight out of Twilight, anyway?) Fisticuffs with an angry mob ensue, then a pretty cool space dogfight, and then comes the return of a character we all knew was coming, but are nevertheless delighted to see. If you thought the first three episodes were a bit slow, "Absolute Candor" takes things up several notches.

Judging from the official synopsis for "Stardust City Rag," expect that action-oriented focus to continue this week.

The La Sirena crew begin an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.

So will we finally meet the elusive Dr. Maddox after all these years? Is he a secret robot? Is everyone on Picard a secret robot? Probably not, but if you want to be absolutely certain, you better tune in.

When are new episodes of Picard uploaded to CBS All Access?

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "Stardust City Rag" late Wednesday night.

If you haven't checked out Picard yet, and are on the fence about subscribing to yet another streaming service, you can watch the first episode free on the CBS official site. Beyond that, the service offers a one-week free trial period. If you choose to keep your subscription going longer than a week, you'll pay $5.99 per month for shows with advertisements, and $9.99 monthly for commercial-free access to CBS programming.

If you're watching Star Trek: Picard from outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.