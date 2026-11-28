Star Trek is one of the greatest shared fictional universes of all time. And not only is it incredible, but it’s also vast, spanning centuries of future history, with hundreds of characters and various timelines and alternate chronologies. And yet, with over 900 hours of Star Trek, it still feels like we’re not seeing everything. Since fans first began to become obsessed with Star Trek, charting the people, creatures, and moments that we didn’t see on screen became just as fascinating as what we did see.

And now, interestingly, in the world of illustration, there’s one 2026 Star Trek project that slyly continues the tradition of showing us moments from the pantheon of the Final Frontier that didn’t actually occur in canon, but totally should have.

The triumph of much of the art from the new Magic: The Gathering “Universes Beyond” Star Trek set isn’t that it faithfully recreates famous Star Trek moments. Instead, the best art from this set shows us Trek moments we never quite got before.

The MTG art gives us an unseen version of Star Trek

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The art is incredible on many, many of the new Magic: The Gathering Star Trek cards. But what’s more, is that when the art is at its best, it’s not trying to recreate exact scenes from exact Star Trek episodes. In fact, some of the best art in the set focuses on things or situations we’ve never seen, or at least, not seen in quite this way. Some examples are subtle, and some are extreme, but all are delightful.

For example, the standard art for the card Khan, Despot by Design, with an illustration from Kirk DouPonce, depicts Khan on Earth, in the 20th Century, rallying his followers before he got on the sleeper ship and went into space, and, in essence, into the future. This has been explored a little bit in a few comic books, novels, and a recent audio drama, but it’s nice, and sort of bold, to see a version of Khan like this, in a way that The Original Series could have never depicted. And, in a nice touch, the card has a quote from Khan in The Wrath of Khan, referencing his past reign: “Save your strength. These people have sworn to live and die at my command two hundred years before you were born.” So, here, we’re seeing the truth of that quote, but in the context of the moment it happened in the past, which is just cool.

Less obvious is a card like Sulu, Space Swashbuckler from artist Micah Epstein, which shows Sulu brandishing a sword. But, crucially, this is not the crazed, shirtless version of Sulu from “The Naked Time,” but instead, Sulu in his regular TOS uniform, on an alien world, striking a heroic pose. So, it’s not a scene from TOS, but it has the spirit of TOS, and the art almost feels like a correction for the fact that we always knew Sulu was a sword guy, but never got to see that in action outside of an episode in which he lost his marbles.

This kind of thinking extends to the various other cards, both special and standard. On the simple, but smart side, there’s a card called Command Decision, with art from Raymond Bonilla that features Picard in this Ready Room, with some alien craft outside the window. This is not a scene from an actual episode, which is great, because it suggests a tough decision Picard had to make that we never saw, but the scene scans quickly as an accurate TNG-esque moment.

These are just a few small examples. There’s also a beautiful Pet Sehlat card from artist Narendra Bintara Adi, which shows young Spock relaxing on his sehlat, I-Chaya, only glimpsed in the 1973 Animated Series episode “Yesteryear,” though referenced in the 1967 episode “Journey to Babel.” The point is, this art is so cool because it gives us Spock with I-Chaya in a way we didn’t quite catch in “Yesteryear,” and creates a more fantasy-art version of I-Chaya, which is decidedly more badass than the Filmation version from 1973.

On the wilder side of this unseen canon stuff is one of the Scene Box sets, called Enterprise-Q, which features six cards from artist Alexander Gering, depicting the famous space trickster-god Q sewing his usual amount of discord on the Enterprise-D, complete with a unicorn, faeries, and wings for various crew members. Obviously, this is not meant to represent any specific episode — Q never rode a unicorn on the bridge of the Enterprise-D, but after John deLancie’s Q-like role on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, it totally feels like he should have.

The “Enterprise-Q” Scene Box for Magic: The Gathering. Wizards of the coast/Alexander Gering

So, these scene cards are amazing because they let us glimpse into a Q-centric TNG episode that could have existed, but we just never saw. Q is decked out in the monster maroon uniform of the TOS films (a nice touch, and surprising that TNG never really used that idea), while a roughly Season 4-ish version of the TNG bridge crew deals with the fantasy incursion with various different Reactions. (I say Season 4-ish because Wesley is there, but one could argue it’s a Season 6 look, because Troi is rocking the regular duty uniform.)

The point is, the art invites this level of scrutiny, because the artists are clearly interested in the details. Star Trek fans have always been a detail-obsessed lot, but what makes the MtG x Star Trek set so great for fans is that you’ll want to linger over each of these cards. It doesn’t matter if these are rare or great in the gameplay of MtG or even worth a lot of money.

The value of the new MtG x Star Trek set is that the art is a never-ending treat for longtime Trek fans, which will make you fall in love with the Final Frontier all over again and probably inspire you to write your own fan fic.

You can learn more about the Star Trek Magic: The Gathering set from Wizards of the Coast right here.