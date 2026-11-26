Viewed from our current vantage point in the MCU era, it’s hard to envision the Hollywood landscape that allowed the original Star Trek movies to happen the way they did.

After the mixed reactions to 1979’s slow-moving Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the franchise embarked on an iconic trilogy where each film differed noticeably in tone: Nicholas Meyer’s swashbuckling Wrath of Khan, Leonard Nimoy’s spiritual sci-fi epic The Search for Spock, and finally the quirky and comedic The Voyage Home, also directed by Nimoy. Echoing the variety of TV series, each film adopted a different subgenre, with The Voyage Home drawing inspiration from gimmick episodes like “A Piece of the Action.” This willingness to pivot is what made the original Star Trek movies unique as a Hollywood franchise.

Not content with just being a time travel story, The Voyage Home followed a memorably bizarre premise: Upon returning to Earth after the grueling events of The Search for Spock, the Enterprise crew discover that the planet is in a state of emergency. The only solution requires the song of a humpback whale, but since humpback whales are long-since extinct, the crew must travel back in time to 1980s America and locate a pair they can transport to the present day.

Chekov (Walter Koenig) tries to navigate his way in 1986 America. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

After two films that covered the death and resurrection of Spock, the general vibe of Star Trek IV was “hijinks ensue,” introducing an adventure story where the stakes were high but the tone remained firmly in buddy comedy territory. A middle-aged Kirk and Spock bumble their way into befriending a helpful marine biologist, foregrounding the film’s ecological themes. Chekov (Walter Koenig) runs into trouble while blithely searching for “nuclear wessels” in San Francisco, making light of lingering 1980s Cold War paranoia. Crucially, it’s also the only Star Trek movie where no one gets killed. Nimoy explicitly set out to tell a story with no villain, no space battles, and basically no violence at all. The goal was to have a fun time with an ensemble of beloved characters, and that approach resulted in a box office hit.

Forty years later, The Voyage Home feels like the antithesis of formulaic blockbuster filmmaking. It represents a level of creative freedom that is totally absent from our current experience of A-list franchises like Star Trek, whose 21st-century reboot trilogy emphasized explosive action. At present, it’s impossible to imagine any studio – especially not Star Trek’s parent company, the increasingly conservative Skydance – permitting a film like this to get greenlit. Its basic concept is unashamedly weird, and in order to understand its particular brand of weirdness, you need to recognize the unique background of the Original Series Star Trek movies.

The crew of the Enterprise prepares for their best and funniest mission ever. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Starting with The Motion Picture, Star Trek’s big-screen spinoffs existed as a response to audience demand. During the 1970s, the Original Series had developed a famously passionate international fanbase. In turn, this fandom loyalty gave Star Trek’s main cast an unusual amount of leverage, having built a relationship with their fans through convention appearances and interviews. By the 1980s, that cast had every reason to feel a sense of ownership over their characters, and in the case of William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy (both of whom directed installments in the franchise), they had significant creative control over how those characters were portrayed.

In 2026, we’re used to Hollywood studios marketing their films as a love letter to fans. However, none of the nerdy minutiae in DC/Marvel projects comes close to the attitude of 1980s Star Trek, which prioritized character development and relationships as the main cast aged. By The Voyage Home’s release in 1986, Nimoy had been playing Spock for two decades, and had come to terms with the fact that he’d be associated with Spock forever. He took his role as director seriously, and the creative process for The Voyage Home reflected his —and his writing team’s — personal understanding of what fans would find satisfying. That writing team was a deep bench, by the way: In addition to Steve Meerson and Peter Krikes, Nimoy had story credit, along with producer Harve Bennett, and this film marked the return of Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Meyer, who is largely responsible for many of the gags in San Francisco. (And if you want to see a kind of rough draft of some of these time travel jokes, Meyer’s 1979 film Time After Time features some hilarious parallels.)

Behind-the-scenes on The Voyage Home. Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

No one would necessarily expect the trilogy to conclude with a fish-out-of-water comedy about time travel and whales, but what fans wanted was to spend quality time with their favorite characters. There was no need to insert younger co-protagonists to balance out the aging crew (a common strategy in recent legacy sequels), or to attempt bigger action sequences to compete with franchises like Star Wars. This movie existed to represent the quirkier side of Star Trek, featuring an ecological concept that reflected the show’s utopian optimism. In the present day, that story now enjoys a happy epilogue because humankind actually did manage to save the whales, returning humpbacks to “least endangered” status after decades of anti-whaling activism.

I’m far from alone in listing The Voyage Home as my favorite Star Trek movie, not just due to its qualities as an adventure comedy, but due to its sincere confidence in an absurd conceit. In order to be loved and remembered beyond a fleetingly pleasant couple of hours, a film needs to make bold creative choices. It needs to embrace the unexpected, and that philosophy runs counter to the obsessively risk-averse nature of Hollywood franchise filmmaking today.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home streams on Paramount+.