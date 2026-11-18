One challenge of portraying paradise is that it’s difficult to get a sense of who your characters would be in less ideal conditions. Star Trek solves this problem by having its heroes work on the fringes of utopia, where their adventures put them through the wringer on a regular basis. But even when Trek is at its most cynical about the Federation, everyone is still happy to go home to it; the only real malcontents we’ve seen are the occasional psychopath and the Maquis, who were swept up in the franchise’s geopolitical machinations. But what kind of person would you be if you don’t get the chance to live in paradise?

That’s the question Deep Space Nine asked 30 years ago with “Things Past,” which sees Odo, Sisko, Dax, and Garak thrown back in time to the days when Bajor was brutally occupied by the Cardassian Union. Not only are our stars stuck on the space station, but everyone sees them as four more lowly Bajoran laborers; and when they realize they’re stand-ins for Bajorans who were executed for a crime they didn’t commit, Odo starts to panic.

Odo, Sisko, and Garak in a literally dark past. CBS/Paramount

Odo has always been an oddball character, a space cop in a franchise that rarely dabbles in the police procedural. He serves as Deep Space Nine’s chief of security, the same role he held during the occupation, when the Bajorans saw him as a neutral outsider who’d give them the fair shake the Cardassians wouldn’t. But whose law you’re upholding is as important a question as how rigidly you choose to uphold it, and no matter how impartial Odo tried to be, he was still working on behalf of exploitative authoritarians.

That’s the reality Odo has to confront in “Things Past,” where it soon becomes evident he knows more about the situation than he’s willing to admit to his friends. It’s not a particularly subtle episode — at one point, a panicking Odo hallucinates literal blood on his hands — but René Auberjonois sells his anxieties and regrets well enough to cover those flaws. You’ll probably put together the episode’s twist before it tells you: Thrax, the Cardassian officer investigating the assassination attempt our heroes are blamed for, was really Odo. The whole affair is his attempt to process his role in getting three innocent men executed.

We also get glimpses of how other characters acted during the occupation: Quark, DS9’s snarky schemer, is happy to exploit our heroes as borderline slave labor, while the station’s tyrannical overseer and assassin dodger, Gul Dukat, is as preening and self-important as ever. Quark’s snide comments take on a darker tone when he’s abusing downtrodden Bajorans, but the uneasy implication here is that both the Odos and Quarks of the world will work with whatever system they happen to find themselves in. One may pursue justice while the other is only interested in profit, but neither is trying to change things. And as much as we like to tell ourselves that we would’ve been a lone voice of dissent during history’s tragedies, that would be true of most of us, too.

Odo confronts his failure. CBS/Paramount

“Things Past” is one of several occasions where DS9 turned its central space station into a dystopia by fiddling with the props and lighting, and the episode’s biggest flaw might be that it’s too similar to Season 2’s occupation throwback, “Necessary Evil.” But when Odo confronts Thrax about his failure to properly work the case, you realize that an older and more experienced man is trying to argue himself out of mistaking order for justice, only to hear his old rigidity parroted right back at him. As curmudgeonly as Odo is, he’s since realized that there’s more to life than rules, and the impossibility of convincing the person he once was of that is heartbreaking.

It’s an effective episode, then, both as a character study and as an exploration of how we’re limited by the world we occupy. But crucially, for all the evils of the Cardassian occupation, this was still Odo’s screw-up: the evidence to exonerate his prisoners was there, but he couldn’t or wouldn’t see it. The best thing that can be said about Odo here is that he does regret his mistakes; Garak and Gul Dukat miss the good old days of Cardassian supremacy, while Quark just sees the occupation as another era in his business ledger. So if you aren’t fortunate enough to live in paradise, maybe the only thing worse than being disappointed with some of your past decisions is being deluded enough to believe that you never did anything wrong at all.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is streaming on Paramount+.