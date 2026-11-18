In the over 30 years since it first debuted, Magic: The Gathering has amassed its own immense lore filled with cataclysmic conflicts and larger-than-life characters. Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its own version of a multiverse, MTG was working it directly into the bones of the brand, fleshing out its multiverse with distinct, eclectic planes of existence and the hugely powerful Planeswalkers with the ability to traverse between them. From the initial, tragic Brother’s War between Urza and his younger brother Mishra that jump-started Magic’s overarching multiversal conflict to the nightmarish threats of the Phyrexian (techno-organic monstrosities presented like demonic versions of Star Trek’s Borgs) and the Eldrazi (godlike Lovecraftian abominations from the Blind Eternities, the void between planes), Magic: The Gathering has had lore as idiosyncratic and fascinating as any number of sci-fi/fantasy franchises, even as the game remained outside the mainstream.

However, there’s one recent initiative slowly but surely pushing MTG further and further into the spotlight of pop culture: Universes Beyond, an official product line introducing non-Magic IP into the world of the game with non-canon expansions and limited card releases like Secret Lairs. In recent years, Magic has done crossovers with Doctor Who, Godzilla, Lord of the Rings, Marvel Comics, and several others, including, most recently, a lavish Star Trek set. And like with all things in nerd culture, opinion remains fervently and vehemently mixed, despite Wizards of the Coast giving no indication of slowing down.

Why Is Universes Beyond So Controversial?

Captain Kirk from the 2026 Magic: The Gathering Star Trek set. Wizards of the Coast/Josh Newton

If you ask a longtime Magic fan why they hate the Universes Beyond initiative, prepare to block off an hour or so, because there are a lot of valid and understandable reasons. When the Walking Dead Secret Lair drop was released in 2020 (a year before the creation of the Universes Beyond label it would be grandfathered into), there were naturally complaints about the presence of Rick Grimes and Michonne breaking the immersion of the game, but there was no way anyone could have predicted just how big it would get. There have been six different Universes Beyond expansions released in the last year alone (Final Fantasy, Spider-Man, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel’s Super Heroes, and Star Trek); simply put, the abundance of releases threatens to dilute Magic’s own lore for many fans.

For as much as MTG is a card game, it’s also a whole universe with its own unfolding story and beloved characters; the game is already fans’ equivalent to Lord of the Rings or Final Fantasy. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the concept of non-canon playable decks themed around other properties, but with the overwhelming amount of UB product released recently, it would be the equivalent of a Street Fighter game where 50 percent of the roster were characters from other properties. Longtime players already treat the hot-headed pyromancer Chandra or the wizened mage Jace like superheroes, and to them the time spent developing outside expansions could be better served simply expanding on the lore they already love.

Magic: The Gathering is filled with heroes and villains that, with the right spotlight, could be just as interesting as those in Lord of the Rings or Avatar: The Last Airbender. Wizards of the Coast/Caroline Gariba

There’s also a mechanical reason why people dislike Universes Beyond: it adds complications to the game. Many players would prefer to treat the non-canon expansions like they simply don’t exist, but that’s hard when sets like Marvel Super Heroes introduce new, set-specific mechanics and an abundance of new Legendary Creatures (a specific type of creature card that comes with its own rules of engagement).

Even if players aren’t buying the cards because they’re not interested, they still have to stay relatively informed on them so they know how to get around things like Star Trek’s new Assimilate mechanic or have the proper removal necessary to keep up with the Marvel expansion's ridiculous amount of Legendary Creatures (because you can’t exactly make superheroes and supervillains regular guys).

How Universes Beyond Is Helping Magic: The Gathering

All of these points are entirely valid and earnest, and yet, this writer owes his renewed interest in the game to Universes Beyond. As someone who played constantly in college and took a hiatus of a few years, it wasn’t until I received a Sauron commander deck from 2023’s Tales of Middle-Earth expansion set that I returned to the game.

The art and interpretation of Tolkien’s world were both fresh and singular while also being indebted to the source material and Peter Jackson’s movies, and what’s more, it gave me a way to return to a game that I love playing while also expressing myself as a fan of both MTG and LOTR.

The Tales of Middle-Earth expansion was a beautiful love letter to Tolkien’s universe with unique twists and flourishes that only Magic’s artists and designers could provide. Wizards of the Coast/Yongjae Choi

At this year’s MagicCon in Atlanta, there were over 20,000 people in attendance across three days, and the vast majority of those folks were die-hard Magic fans. And yet still I met a not-insignificant number of people who were energized over the recent Star Trek expansion, be they longtime MTG players or relative newcomers who simply loved the Star Trek franchise. It’s an effect that each UB release has had; although Final Fantasy is currently the best-selling set in MTG history, Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Marvel Super Heroes have all undoubtedly brought people to the game who otherwise might have had no reason to ever buy a deck.

Not only is it financially lucrative for Wizards of the Coast, who can then (ideally) put that money into new canon expansions, but it also comes with the potential of introducing new fans to the same lore that longtime fans love to begin with. I returned to Magic because of LOTR, and it didn’t take long for me to become immersed in the game’s original lore and fall in love with its uniqueness as a sci-fi fantasy world; who’s to say other newcoming fans won’t as well?

Magic: The Gathering has been around for over three decades now, and while Universes Beyond definitely suffers from some balancing issues both in terms of quantity and mechanics, it’ll also never completely erase the distinctiveness that has made MTG such a beloved sandbox for all those years.