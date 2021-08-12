If you enjoy geeking out over starship equipment even half as much as Ensigns D’Vana Tendi and Sam Rutherford do, you’re in for a replicator-created treat now that the newest season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. While the glitchy technology of the USS Cerritos was the punchline of plenty of jokes in Season 1 of the animated comedy, it looks like Season 2 is bringing some upgrades for the scrappy underdogs of one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

In the Season 1 finale, we saw Brad Boimler finally decide to ditch his obsession with rank… only to immediately accept a promotion from Captain William T. Riker and transfer from the Cerritos to the USS Titan. Season 2 will feature Boimler’s journey on the Titan while still following what the Cerritos crew is up to in his absence, meaning viewers can continue to get acquainted with both ships. Although the Titan is canon (Riker and Commander Deanna Troi transferred to the Titan in Star Trek Nemesis), Star Trek fans have never had the chance to explore the ship before it showed up in the Lower Decks Season 1 finale to save the Cerritos while it was under attack from the Pakleds, so this inside look is incredibly exciting.

Considering the first season gave us a few glimpses at other ships, such as the high-tech USS Vancouver, it’s reasonable to hope that we’ll encounter a few more vessels in Season 2. You also may remember that the Season 1 finale included a scene in which Captain Carol Freeman is overseeing some repairs on the Cerritos after the Pakled attack. In standard Lower Decks charm, she requests that the ship remains as true to its original look as possible, so although it still won’t be as impressive as the rest of Starfleet’s ships, it is technically getting a bit of a facelift.

Check out the official trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2.

New ships aren’t the only thing to look forward to in Season 2; fans can also expect to explore new planets, new species, and of course, new enemies. To catch up with the latest Starfleet shenanigans, check out the newest season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.