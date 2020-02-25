Everything we know about the century-hopping Star Trek Discovery Season 3

It's been a long wait for fans of Star Trek: Discovery, with Season 2 airing its finale episode way back in April 2019. CBS hasn't yet revealed exactly when fans can expect new episodes, but given Picard's stellar ratings, it's fair to assume the network will want to keep the Trek momentum going after the Next Generation spin-off wraps off its ten-episode run in March.

After a wobbly second season, Discovery's blazing into a startling new direction, with the crew leaping through time nearly 1,000 years into the future. There's still a whole lot we don't know yet, but here's all the information we have about Discovery Season 3.

What happened in the finale of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2?

In a desperate bid to thwart the malicious AI behind Section 31 known as Control, the crew of Discovery enter a wormhole that will take them 950 years into the future. In order to prevent anything like this happening again, Spock suggests that Starfleet erase any reference to Discovery in its databases. The black-ops research vessel was already off the books –remember all that secret tardigrade and space fungus business in Season 1? But now, it's extra, extra off the books. Which is why no one in the Original Series era ever bothers to mention it.

Spock, bless his heart, never managed to mention his secret sister in three television seasons and seven feature films. (Did she meet Sybok? I guess we'll never know.) Truly, he's a Federation man through and through.

Michael Gibson / CBS

Is there a release date for Discovery Season 3?

CBS has yet to announce an official release date for the next batch of Discovery episodes. However, we're willing to make an educated guess here and predict it will be sometime in spring 2020 . The first two seasons of the show ran from January to April, though this year's schedule was shifted to make room for PIcard. We expect to learn the release date for Discovery Season 3 in the coming weeks, and expect the show to premiere sometime in April, shortly after the Picard finale.

Johnathan Frakes, who will direct episodes 3 and 8, shared that filming for Season 3 finished up on February 24. This seems to be on-pace with an April-May release for new episodes of Discovery, allowing time for marketing and post-production without the shadow of Picard.

Jonathan Frakes via Twitter

Is there a trailer for Discovery Season 3?

There certainly is, but it's the same one that's been kicking around since New York Comic Con back in October 2019. You can check it out below if you want a little refresher.

We'd expect to see a new, more detailed trailer featuring Burnham and the gang after the Picard Season 1 finale airs March 26.

What do we know about the plot of Discovery Season 3?

It turns out, the Red Angel the Disco crew was looking for throughout Season 2 was Burnham, sending a message from 950 years in the future. That whole thing sets up the third season, as showrunner Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2019.

There was so much debate about how to tie up the loose ends with canon. We felt pretty strongly that replaying the Red Angel signals and revealing ultimately that Burnham had sent them would be particularly satisfying. Especially when they go full-circle to the premiere, where she sees the Red Angel and it's revealed that she's been looking at herself the whole time. That's the type of story that time travel stories do best if you get the math right.

So basically, remember how the original premise of Discovery was that it took place around the same time as The Original Series? Yeah, that's not a thing anymore. Kurtzman's comments make it pretty clear (without coming right out and saying so) that the constant negotiations with canon got to be a massive pain in the ass.

"There will be canonical references to everything that has happened in the various shows; we're not erasing that. But we're so far past that point that all of that is a very distant memory," Kurtzman explained to THR. "We're very excited to see how you put the elements of Star Trek in an entirely new universe."

So don't expect to see any Spock cameos, or a recast young Kirk, in Discovery Season 3.

Book and Burnham search a desolate environment. CBS

Are there any new additions to the cast of Discovery in Season 3?

The biggest new addition to the cast is David Ajala, who will be playing Cleveland "Book" Booker. We've already seen a bit of book in the NYCC preview and some official CBS images for Season 3. Ajala told Variety that "Book is going to be a character that breaks the rules a little bit," at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019.

Also, there's a good chance we'll see a bit more of Michelle Yeoh's scenery-chewing Philippa Georgiou this time around: her Section 31 spinoff wasn't due to start filming until after Disco wrapped its third season.

CBS

Which cast members won't return for Discovery Season 3?

Given the whole "950 years into the future" thing, it makes sense that not everyone from previous seasons will be coming along. Characters pinned to the 23rd century, like Pike, Number One, and Spock won't be making the trip to the distant future. (Though there's still plenty of rumors to suggest they could get their own spinoff.)

Mary Chieffo, who played the Klingon L'Rell, shared her farewells via Twitter, as did Jayne Brook, who played Admiral Katrina Cornwell. So don't expect to see either of them in Season 3. It's also doubtful we'll see Shazad Latif’s Ash Tyler, given that he stayed in the 23rd century and took control of Section 31. However, it's possible we may see him through a flashback, given his super-important new job and his past history with Burnham.