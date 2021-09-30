'Squid Game' Season 2 release date, renewal, trailer, and ending explained for the hit Netflix show

Netflix’s Top 10 is a strange animal.

Sometimes, a network drama that went unnoticed on broadcast television hits it big on Netflix, like You, which had aired an entire season on Lifetime before moving to the streamer. Other times, a canceled show gets a second life due to its popularity on Netflix, as was recently the case with NBC’s Manifest. Then, of course, there’s the kid’s show Cocomelon, which seems to occupy a permanent spot in the top 10.

Every so often, a show finds a following, makes its way onto the Top 10, then becomes even more popular as a result. It’s how we ended up with Tiger King; now, Squid Game is the surprise phenomenon du jour. But will we see more of this series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Has Squid Game been renewed for Season 2?

The Escher-like path to the Squid Game. Netflix

Netflix hasn’t officially ordered a second season for this show, but there’s an obvious demand for one. According to Netflix, Squid Game is set to become its most popular series ever, surpassing Bridgerton.

Considering the massive response, and the series’ open-ended epilogue, Season 2 seems like an obvious next step. Yet nothing is set in stone. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety he didn’t have immediate plans for a sequel; if the show was renewed, he would need a writer’s room.

What is the release date for Squid Game Season 2?

Kang Sae-byoek, the North Korean defector fighting to protect her family. Netflix

No release date for Season 2 just yet, as it has not yet been ordered. Even if/once it is, the lengthy pre-production process and complex production a series like Squid Game requires means that a possible Season 2 may not arrive until late 2023.

That said, considering the high-octane action and emotion contained in this series, it’ll surely be worth the wait. If we can wait three years for another season of Stranger Things, we can wait for more Squid Game.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game Season 2 yet?

All the players ahead of the first game. Netflix

There isn’t a trailer for Season 2, which again has not yet been announced. Considering the huge following this series has, it may only be a matter of time until an announcement or teaser trailer is released. However, a full trailer for the next season probably won’t arrive until 2023.

Squid Game’s shocking ending explained

The mysterious Player #1. Netflix

Squid Game follows Seong Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck father looking to resolve massive debts so he can provide a good life for his father. After calling a mysterious number, he finds himself chosen as the last of 456 players in the Squid Game, pitting people against each other in childish games with deadly stakes.

The series ends with Gi-hun winning the Squid Game. A year later, he’s summoned by Oh Il-nam, the eldest player of the Squid Game that Gi-hun conquered during a game of marbles. Il-nam explains the entire Squid Game was engineered by him to entertain the uber-rich, and that he was one of these VIPs. He used the game as a test of humanity’s innate goodness.

After one last test, which Gi-hun wins, Il-nam dies. Later, Gi-hun keeps the promises he made to other contestants in the Game and prepares to move to the United States with his daughter — but then he spots a game of ddakji, the same game he played to get an invite to the original Squid Game. He takes a card from the recruiter and calls the number.

By the end of the episode, fans know the original purpose of the game; perhaps now Gi-hun will attempt to take down the game from the inside.