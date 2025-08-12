Squid Game’s Shocking Ending May Not Mean Anything At All

After Squid Game captured the hearts of fans in 2022, it set off a global movement. Tracksuits became a go-to Halloween costume staple, multiple reality shows tried to replicate the deadly games (without the actual fatal consequences, of course), and rumors were flying about a possible Season 2. Finally, in the last week of 2024, we got Season 2, but it was only the first half of the last chapter.

When Season 3 was released in June 2025, it seemed like the story was well and truly done. That is, until the last few moments. In the final scene of the entire show, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) visited the late Gi-hun’s daughter in Los Angeles to pass on his winnings. Just as he’s about to leave, he sees a Recruiter playing ddakji with a prospective player in an alley. As he looks on, we realize who it is: Cate Blanchett, presumedly playing an American Squid Game employee. But what does this cameo mean? According to Blanchett herself, she doesn’t really know.

Cate Blanchett’s mysterious Recruiter in the last scene of Squid Game Season 3. Netflix

When fans saw this shock ending, there was one major theory for what it meant: Rumors have been flying that Zodiac and The Game director David Fincher was developing an English-language remake of Squid Game. Regardless of how unnecessary a remake will feel, it would at least be a way to keep this story going, and Blanchett’s character could provide a connection to the original series.

But in a recent interview with Variety, she revealed she has no plans to be in a hypothetical Fincher-led remake, but she would love to be involved. “I am wildly open to anything,” she said. “I’d love to work with David again. It’s been ages.” The two past collaborated on the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

However, despite how game she is to rejoin the Game, she admits that she has no idea what is going on behind the scenes. “But no, I don’t know anything more than you do,” she says. “I’m not being coy. I really don’t.”

Cate Blanchett has a history with director David Fincher, but apparently knows nothing about his rumored Squid Game remake. Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If that’s true, then what was the point of this reveal in the first place? Is her character only related to an American version of the Game, not an American version of the series? Is her recruiter just completely uninvolved with the Game Fincher’s series would focus on? Perhaps Fincher’s series will merely just focus on another Recruiter, but considering Blanchett’s star power and her history with the director, that doesn’t feel likely.

Maybe this American remake isn’t the sure thing fans thought it would be. It’s possible Blanchett isn’t looped in just because this project is far too early in development to be reaching out to actors. Or, who knows, this may just be another devious game.

Squid Game Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.