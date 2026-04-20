Spider-Noir isn’t quite the direct spinoff to Sony’s animated Spider-Verse movies. While Nicolas Cage was introduced as a black-and-white variant of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this live-action reimagining has recast him as a very different character, Ben Reilly. That technicality muddies the line connecting the 2018 film to Prime Video’s upcoming show — but it hasn’t curbed the enthusiasm for other stories inspired by that shared universe.

According to Spider-Noir co-showrunner Oren Uziel, the new series has opened the door for more Spider-Verse spinoffs. “I’m focused on Spider-Noir, but I know there are others in the works,” Uziel recently revealed in the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via Games Radar). While a few have already been tentatively announced — like a Spider-Punk movie to be co-written by actor Daniel Kaluuya — it sounds like Sony has big plans to build the Spider-Verse out far beyond its films.

Spider-Noir is just the first story of many to spin off from the Spider-Verse movies. Prime Video

“I’ve talked a bit to the people working on them, and I think they are very exciting,” Uziel continued. Per the showrunner, these spinoffs will follow “a little bit of that same formula” that Spider-Noir is introducing. The new series is basically a 1940s detective story with “a Spider-variant” thrown into the mix, and we can apparently expect a similar tactic for the projects that follow.

What that could mean for the Spider-Punk film is anyone’s guess, but it’s easy to imagine a mix between Marvel’s most recent Spider-Punk comic series, published in 2022, and a tamer Gregg Araki movie. Other Spider-variants could get a similar treatment: in a perfect world, Sony might be working on a Magical Girl Anime with Peni Parker at the wheel, a Looney Tunes-esque romp featuring Spider-Pig, or a Bollywood epic for Spider-Man India.

That there seem to be multiple in the works, according to Uziel, makes this one of the most exciting developments Sony has announced of late. A “whole new world” is coming to life; though the mainline Spider-Verse movies are approaching their end, the multiverse they created shows no signs of slowing down.

Spider-Noir premieres on May 27 on Prime Video.