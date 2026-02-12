The Spider-Verse launched a whole new multiverse both in the story and in real life. Sony’s award-winning animated films introduced the world to Miles Morales, but along the way came a bunch of different variants of Spider-Man, ranging from Spider-Punk to Spider-Ham. Now, those characters are getting the spotlight, and first up is possibly the biggest name attached to the project: legendary actor Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a 1930s detective who takes on the alter ego “Spider-Noir.”

Now, he’s getting his own spinoff series on Prime Video, and it looks like the perfect combination of hard-boiled noir thriller tropes and classic superhero moments. Check out the teaser trailer for the series below:

It should be noted this is only one of two teaser trailers released today. In the Spider-Verse movies, Spider-Noir was only shown in black and white. However, perhaps in an effort to not alienate a monochrome-averse audience, Prime Video is simultaneously releasing two versions of the series: one in “Authentic Black & White” and “True Hue Full Color.” The same goes for trailers, alongside the black and white one above, a full color version was also released.

Regardless of which version you watch, the content is the same: Ben Reilly, a detective in 1930s New York City, is dealing with strange tics and impulses, something that leads him to beat up a bunch of guys in a bar. With classic Nic Cage delivery, he then says “I got PLASTERED!” so clearly this stoic character won’t stop the star of Vampire’s Kiss to give 110% to every sequence, be that walking through a mausoleum or defending the city while in disguise.

It’s hard to piece together the greater narrative of the series, but we see so many hallmarks of the noir genre including a plucky reporter (Robbie Robertson, played by Lamorne Morris), a silky-voiced chanteuse (Li Jun Li), and an existential crisis. But just as prominent are the Spider-Man moments, including a bug-eyed mask and a final shot of Ben swinging from building to building while somehow keeping his Bogart-esque fedora on his head.

Li Jun Li plays a still-unnamed singer in Spider-Noir. Prime Video

But what version of the show should you watch if you’re neutral on the difference between the two? Many fans have noticed that while the shots may look more vibrant in color, they’re clearly lit to look best in black and white, using old-fashioned techniques to manipulate shadows and increase contrast. Of course, this lighting will be present in both versions, but it seems like black and white is how it’s “intended” to be seen.

This is the first Spider-Verse-inspired project — Spider-Punk has his own in development — but this trailer proves your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can seamlessly move from one genre to another. The unhinged Nic Cage delivery? That’s just an added bonus.

Spider-Noir premieres May 27 on Prime Video.