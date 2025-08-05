The Best Spider-Man Variant Just Got His Own Spinoff

The best part of Sony’s innovative Spider-Verse movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, might be the fact that dozens of alternate Spider-Man variants from other parallel universes make small cameos. Many are interesting enough that they could star in their own Spider-Man movies, and now we’re actually seeing that happen, beginning with the live-action Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage. But another Spider-Verse variant is getting his own solo project, and the star himself is co-writing it.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Animation has started early development on a Spider-Punk animated feature. The project will be co-written by Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, in Across the Spider-Verse. He’ll write the script alongside Aron Singh, who wrote the upcoming Robert Pattinson crime thriller Primetime.

Hobie Brown became a fan favorite after his appearance in Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Animation

There aren’t any plot details just yet, or even a director, but a lot can be gleaned from this announcement. First, considering Kaluuya is involved as a writer, it’s very likely he’ll return to voice Hobie. Sony, meanwhile, has had issues with Spider-Man-adjacent movies, and has abandoned its plans to make a franchise out of Morbius, Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and the somewhat more successful Venom movies. Now that Spider-Punk and Spider-Noir are getting their own spinoffs, the future of Spider-Man at Sony probably lies in the animated variants, even if they don’t stay in animation.

Daniel Kaluuya will co-write the upcoming Spider-Punk movie. Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Kaluuya has been lying low in recent years; his last completed project was Across the Spider-Verse in 2023, and his next slated project is Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2027. Maybe this movie, with him involved on both sides of the camera, will be the rebirth both he and Sony’s Spider-Man universe need.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on June 25, 2027.