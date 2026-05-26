It’s a good year to be a Spider-Man fan. Not only is Tom Holland’s version of the webslinger making his long-awaited return to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, but another take on the classic hero will soon be making his debut on Prime Video.

Anyone who tuned into Sony’s Spider-Verse films already knows Spider-Man Noir, the edgy private eye voiced by Nicolas Cage. Though he returned to his black-and-white world at the end of Into the Spider-Verse, his adventures are (sort of) continuing in Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. The upcoming series is less a spinoff than it is a reimagining of the Spider-Man mythos, with Cage now playing a hero called The Spider. And that’s not the only technicality setting this story apart: Prime is also releasing two different versions of the show, ensuring that Spidey fans will be well occupied ahead of Brand New Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Noir, from its release date and time to the versions it’ll be available to watch in.

Spider-Man Noir is ensared in an intriguing mystery. Prime Video

What is the Spider-Noir release date?

Spider-Noir is the latest in a procession of superhero shows that have premiered in a back-to-back block this year. The new spinoff is poised to fill the void left by another Prime Video series, The Boys, premiering exactly a week after its Season 5 finale. You can tune into Spider-Noir starting on May 27.

What is the Spider-Noir release time?

All eight episodes of Spider-Noir will be available to stream on Prime Video at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET. From there, audiences can choose between two formats for their first watch. Spider-Noir is presented both in a noir-esque black-and-white version and the technicolor-inspired “True Hue.” Both formats offer a slightly different viewing experience — and by that logic, make for two slightly different shows to enjoy.

Is there a trailer for Spider-Noir?

Yes, there is. Check out the final trailer (presented in “True Hue” color) below.

What is the plot of Spider-Noir?

Oddly enough, Spider-Noir is not an outright continuation of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — which first introduced the titular hero to the big screen — but a reimagining of the character. Rather than a variant of Peter Parker, we’ll follow the story of Ben Reilly, a “seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York.” The series picks up years after he was bitten by a radioactive spider, gained superpowers, and became the masked vigilante known as “The Spider.” Though he’s left that life behind by the time we meet him in Spider-Noir, Ben is roped back into a world of wild mutations and conspiracies when he takes a missing persons case that’s much more than it seems.

Who is in the cast of Spider-Noir?

Nicolas Cage stars in Spider-Noir as Ben Reilly, the hardboiled gumshoe who will eventually embrace his destiny (again) as The Spider. Find the rest of the cast of Spider-Noir below:

Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy, a nightclub singer (and this universe’s Black Cat)

Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, a Daily Bugle reporter and Ben’s close ally

Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Ben’s assistant

Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane, a notorious crime boss who has New York at his feet

Jack Huston as Flint Marko, Silvermane’s bodyguard and Cat’s main squeeze

Spider-Noir reimagines classic Spidey characters within the world of a noir film. Prime Video

Will there be a Spider-Noir Season 2?

There’s no word yet on whether Ben Reilly’s story will continue with another season of Spider-Noir, but Sony seems committed to expanding the Spider-Verse where it can. Showrunner Oren Uziel told The Hollywood Reporter that there’s always room for more seasons: “[It’s] conceived to be as many seasons as we want to go,” he revealed. “One of the magical things about any private detective story is, if you want another story, all it takes is another client to knock on that door, and then comes a new set of cases, a new set of problems and a new adventure to go on.”

Let’s hope Ben’s adventures continue sooner rather than later.