After almost five years, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here to reveal the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales. But with a third movie on the way, the age-old question about all new Marvel releases is begging to be asked: What is the post-credits scene (or scenes) of Across the Spider-Verse all about?

Believe it or not, there’s a twist few will see coming — and it’s not a spoiler if we tell you all about it.

Below, we break down all there is to know about the post-credits of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and what it means for the next movie: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for 2024. But buckle up, because there’s something you need to know right off the bat. And don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Is there a post-credits scene in Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man 2099 in Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures

Surprise! There are no post-credits scenes for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

For the first time in a long while — maybe since Avengers: Endgame? — a Marvel movie does not include an extra scene tucked away after the credits. That means there are no teases for Beyond the Spider-Verse nor any more jaw-dropping cameos. Every neat surprise and relevant table setting for the future of Spider-Verse are all contained in Across the Spider-Verse itself.

While it’s proper to sit through the credits to appreciate the hardworking professionals who make the movies we love, it’s also understandable if you’ve got places to be. So feel free to get up and get out during the credits. Just remember to take your trash with you.

What does this mean for Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Just because there isn’t a post-credits scene doesn’t mean there’s nothing teasing the future. In fact, almost all of Across the Spider-Verse is “Part One” of a two-part story. (It should surprise no one these movies originally entered production with “Part One” and “Part Two” in its titles.)

The end of Across the Spider-Verse is a cliffhanger that sets Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will encompass characters new and old in a mission to save the multiverse. But we’re probably already saying too much. For now, just know that everything you need to know about the movie is in the movie. You need not hop dimensions for more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.