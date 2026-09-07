Silo has quietly remained one of the greatest sci-fi series on Apple TV. The series, based on Hugh Howey’s self-published sci-fi novel, has so far covered the adventures of Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), the now-mayor of Silo 18, as she tries to figure out just what happened to the world to necessitate underground bunkers in the first place and who is controlling them from afar.

The audience had these questions answered in a flashback storyline throughout Season 3, following journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) as they investigated a secret project of a trillionaire. After a shocking finale, there’s only one season left to break down the many, many mysteries surrounding the Silos — but the end is in sight. Here’s everything you need to know about Silo Season 4, from when you can watch it to how it all could end.

When Is The Silo Season 4 Release Window?

Silo Season 3 may have just ended, but we already know when to expect the fourth and final season. The series has been renewed for a fourth season ever since December 2024, when it was announced Season 4 would be the last. At San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV announced that the season would premiere in Summer 2027, so we have less than a year to wait for the next chapter of Juliette’s adventures.

Thanks to cryogenic freezing, Helen Drew and Daniel Keene are now separated by centuries in Silo’s split timelines. Apple TV

Who Is In The Cast of Silo Season 4?

Because of the secluded nature of the series, it’s likely that Season 4 will have a near-identical cast to Season 3, but there are some key differences: Tim Robbins will not reprise his character of Bernard, and Jessica Henwick is expected to have a bigger role as Helen Drew now that she’s officially a silo dweller.

Is There A Trailer For Silo Season 4?

Yes! The trailer for Season 4 was released immediately after the Season 3 finale; you can check it out below. It features Sheriff Paul Billings telling the citizens of Silo 18 the true nature of the silo system, and ends with Juliette face-to-face with Daniel/Troy. She asks who he is, and he replies that he doesn’t know. Looks like Season 4 will focus on memory as much as Season 3.

What Is The Plot Of Silo Season 4?

Silo Season 4 seems like it will have a two-pronged approach, just like Season 3. One storyline will focus on the “present,” where Juliette is on a mission to take down Silo 1, which we now know is inhabited by the periodically unfrozen Daniel, now going by “Troy,” and his sister Charlotte, now going by “Susan.” It appears as though their memories have been wiped, much like Juliette’s was at the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile, in the past, Helen was ushered into Silo 18 after a nuclear bomb exploded nearby. Season 4 will have to pick up from here and show her life as the silo moves from the test phase to actually keeping humanity alive. Helen is also heavily pregnant, so we’ll likely see her give birth in the silo, separated from the baby’s father.

Will There Be A Silo Season 5?

Unfortunately not. When Silo was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 back in 2024, the announcement came with the caveat that Season 4 would be the final chapter. The Silo books were originally a trilogy, so four seasons is actually more than many fans expected. The cancelation after Season 2 was disappointing, but it does have a bright side: now, the show can end on its own terms, with two whole seasons of runway.

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.