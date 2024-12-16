Apple TV has made its name as the go-to streamer for innovative science fiction television. For only a few dollars a month, you can get access to the alternative history series For All Mankind, the alien noir show Sugar, Asimov adaptation Foundation, the dark comedy Sunny, and even the kaiju prequel/sequel Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But as Severance proved, waiting for new seasons can get annoying.

Thankfully, one of the streamer’s biggest successes has been renewed for two more seasons to tell its full story. However, there’s a sad twist that may overshadow the promise of more.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in Silo. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ recently announced its post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Silo has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. Unfortunately, these two seasons will be the last, covering the entirety of its source material, Hugh Howey’s Wool trilogy of novels. “It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” showrunner Graham Yost said. “With the final two chapters of Silo, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

The Wool trilogy consists of three books: Wool, Shift, and Dust. Season 2 completes the entirety of the first book, meaning the final two seasons will have to pick up the pace and adapt each full book into a single season.

Juliette will appear in Season 3, even if she is barely in the second book. Apple TV+

However, while each of these final two books is getting an entire season’s worth of adaptation, that doesn’t mean the seasons will be entirely faithful. While original author Hugh Howey is involved with the production, the story has already swayed a little, and that will only become more evident in Season 3. The second book in the series, Shift, is a non-linear story that hops around whole decades to tell the origin story of the Silo and adventures in the distant future. In fact, protagonist Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) doesn’t even appear until the very end.

According to showrunner Graham Yost, that won’t be the structure of the series adaptation. “If you've read Shift, you know how Shift plays out and where Juliette appears in the story,” he told Inverse. “We're not doing that. When you have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, she's not just going to appear on the final page, Hugh Howey!”

So while we’re getting adventures in the Silo for two more seasons, that’s all we’ll have. But this isn’t Game of Thrones: there’s no desire to take the story beyond the already existing books, and if four seasons are all that’s needed, then that’s what we’ll look forward to.

Silo Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.